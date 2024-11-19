This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

There’s nothing worse than scrambling to find something cute to wear for Turkey Day, so here are a few looks to inspire you! And don’t fret about needing to buy a whole new wardrobe, you can pull a few basics from your closet to create a fashionable yet effortless outfit.

The first look will be something fairly simple. For the lower half, try pairing jeans with Ugg boots for a very comfy feel. You could wear it with a sweater or a long-sleeved top to keep the simple vibes going. To spice up the comfy look, adding a large colorful scarf can make the outfit even cozier but with a unique flair. Thanks to the scarf and sweater, the outfit is elevated but still super cozy! Best of all, you won’t need to change out of this outfit after you’re stuffed from dinner.

Her Campus Media

Want something a little more sophisticated to eat your mashed potatoes in? This second look is all about elegance and reminds me of something Serena from Gossip Girl would wear. Start with an oversized white sweater and pair it with a black skirt. You can tuck the sweater into the skirt for a more defined look, or keep it loose and chic. To finish off the look, add some tall black boots and a pair of black tights to give it the most fall feel. If you’re feeling extra bold, add some leg warmers! Leg warmers add something different to the outfit that not many people usually wear. If you’re still looking for more, remember your hair is always an accessory. I recommend wearing it in a half-up, half-down style and tying it up with a cute bow.

Maybe you already have an idea of an outfit, but the season is just not cooperating. If you have a cute dress in your closet but can’t wear it because it’s too cold, throw on a neutral long-sleeve underneath, and boom—you have the perfect outfit for the colder months. Personally, I love being able to wear a piece of clothing during two seasons because it allows me to be creative and think outside the box to fit the different weather.

Hopefully, this lookbook gave you a little more inspiration for Thanksgiving this year. If all else fails, throw on a sweater and some sweatpants—at least you will be comfy! Don’t forget, Thanksgiving is all about the yummy food, so remember to wear something that makes you feel comfortable enough in to eat this year!

Have a happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!