My Favorite Kitten Heels For Spring and Where to Wear Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Kitten heels have quietly made their way back into the fashion spotlight. The small heels used to be mocked for being the “training wheels” of the more grown-up stiletto or pump. I am here to say that is not the case! Now, they are more than a childish or modest alternative to stilettos, they’ve become a go-to for fashion insiders looking for elegance with ease. With their subtle lift and timeless silhouette, kitten heels offer the perfect blend of style and comfort, making them a must-have for 2025 wardrobes.

Their resurgence is no accident. As the ’90s continue to influence today’s fashion trends, kitten heels have reemerged in sleek, minimalist forms reminiscent of their golden era—think pointed toes, slingbacks, and chic, understated details. Whether you’re heading to work, a party, or just out to grab coffee, kitten heels are the kind of shoe that elevates your outfit without trying too hard. This is why you need to incorporate kitten heels into your spring wardrobe.

A Brief History of Kitten Heels

The story of the kitten heel starts in the 1950s, when French fashion designer Christian Dior first introduced the silhouette as a chic, ladylike alternative to towering stilettos. Originally dubbed the “training heel,” it was designed for young women as a stepping stone into the world of high fashion. But what began as a transitional style quickly took on a life of its own. With its delicate proportions and refined shape, the kitten heel became a staple of elegance, worn by icons like Audrey Hepburn, who paired them effortlessly with capri pants and ballet-inspired looks.

While the heel had moments of popularity in the decades that followed, it was the 1990s that brought the kitten heel back into fashion’s mainstream. Designers like Prada, Miu Miu, and Chanel reimagined the style with modern lines, creating versions that were sleeker, more architectural, and incredibly wearable. Minimalism was the era’s defining aesthetic, and the kitten heel fit right in—subtle, smart, and stylish without being over-the-top. Celebrities like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Princess Diana helped usher the shoe into everyday luxury, making it a fashion-forward choice for both work and play.

But don’t be mistaken, the 90s certainly took a daring step away from minimalism. Designers like Manolo Blahnik turned kitten heels into art with colorful and decorative designs. Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City swore by these designs, these kitten heels were the peak of fashion.

How To Wear Kitten Heels Today:

Today’s revival is undeniably rooted in the resurgence of 90s fashion. Kitten Heels allow wearers the duality of fun and elegance without sacrificing comfort. It’s time to lock up your sneakers and buy some kitten heels as we spring into summer.

Kitten heels are super versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the vibe you’re going for. For a more casual look, pair them with jeans and a blouse—think high-waisted denim and a relaxed top for a chic yet effortless outfit. You can dress them up by wearing them with a colorful sundress, which works especially well for spring or summer events. Kitten heels add just the right amount of polish without feeling too formal, making them a perfect option for any occasion.

Here are some of my favorites:

Zara Sligback Pumps

Occasion: Office, brunch, or date night

Zara’s Slingback Pumps combine elegance and modernity with a sleek pointed toe and delicate ankle strap. The minimalist design in neutral tones makes them incredibly versatile, transitioning easily from work to evening wear. With a manageable heel height, these are perfect for those looking for both comfort and sophistication.

Reformation Kitten Heels

Occasion: casual outings

Reformation’s Kitten Heels are a standout for their eco-conscious craftsmanship and vintage-inspired charm. With chic square toes and a wide array of colors and patterns, they provide that perfect balance of comfort and style, making them a great addition to any event. Their sustainable approach adds a feel-good factor to your stylish step.

Staud Brigitte Mule Heels

Occasion: More formal daytime occasions, weddings, dates

On the more expensive side, the Staud Brigitte Mule Heels are the definition of effortless chic. With a sleek silhouette and modern heel, they have become a staple for those looking to elevate their evening looks without sacrificing comfort. The wide band and open back make them a stylish yet breathable option for warmer months.

Steve Madden Sandal-Style Kitten Heels

Occasion: Casual get-togethers, beachside dinners, or summer events

Steve Madden is an affordable option that many think to be dupes of luxury brands.Steve Madden’s Sandal-Style Kitten Heels bring a laid-back, breezy feel to a classic silhouette.​​ These would go perfectly with a trouser-style pant or a flowy sundress.

Sam Edelman Heels

Sam Edelman is one of those brands your mom probably loves. But that doesn’t mean their old-fashioned, just reliable! Sam Edelman is known for creating shoes that blend fashion-forward designs with wearability, and their kitten heels are no exception. Whether in classic black leather or bold statement colors, these heels offer the perfect balance of comfort and sophistication. They’re a versatile wardrobe staple, easily styled with everything from officewear to casual denim.