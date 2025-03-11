Spring Style: The Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over in 2025 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s finally spring, which means no more bundling up in layers just to end up sweating the moment you step into class. As we transition to warmer days, it’s time to embrace the season’s latest fashion trends. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or looking for style inspiration, here are the top trends to keep an eye on this spring!

Colorful shoes, neutral outfit

Make room in your shoe closet because we’ve begun to see a resurgence of colorful shoes! This season, bold and bright sneakers are taking center stage, with Adidas Campus leading the way! Pairing a neutral outfit with a vibrant shoe adds a fun pop of color to your look. Whether you coordinate your shoes with an accessory or let them stand out on their own, this is an easy way to elevate your everyday style.

Butter Yellow & Blue

Pastels are a classic spring staple but this year, the combination of butter yellow and blue is stealing the spotlight. A butter yellow top paired with blue jeans, flowy pants, or even denim shorts creates a breezy and spring vibe that is perfect for your walk to class. Whether you go for a subtle hunt or bold contrast, this color combo will brighten your day!

Denim on denim on denim on denim…

Denim lovers, jump for joy! The denim-on-denim trend is making a major return, proving once again that the 90’s are here to stay. This spring, switch out your denim jeans for a denim top…or do both! Layering denim pieces adds texture and dimension to an outfit while keeping you warm without sweating. If denim-on-denim is not your favorite, try pairing a denim top with a mini skirt or wide-leg pants for a more balanced look!

Chunky Jewelry Stacks

In the theme of making a statement, chunky jewelry is back. Vintage-inspired pieces from the 70s, 80s, and 90s are appearing across runways and TikTok pages. Layered necklaces, thick bangles, and oversized rings add a fun but sophisticated touch to any outfit. With thrifting more popular than ever, it’s the perfect time to hunt for unique, one-of-a-kind accessories to complete your outfit!

Fisherman aesthetic

Goodbye coastal grandmother, hello fisherman aesthetic! This trend isn’t about looking like you’re heading out to sea with a fishing rod in hand but rather, it’s embracing relaxed, practical, and rugged pieces. Think chunky knitwear, overalls, longer shorts, and lots of stripes. Rain jackets are also a feature, making this trend perfect for spring weather on campus! And yes, barrel jeans are making an appearance. Love them or hate them, it’s a different take on your traditional jeans!

Final Thoughts

For college students, our outfits are all about being comfortable, and practical, but staying trendy on campus. Whether you’re running between classes, going to The Beanery with friends, or heading off campus for a weekend adventure, these trends offer a mix of bold statements and functional fashion. Embrace colorful sneakers to add flair to your everyday outfits, layer up with denim for those unpredictable spring temperatures, and experiment with vintage-inspired accessories to complete your look. No matter your style, there’s a way to make these trends your own this season!