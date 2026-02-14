Love Yourself Like You Love Your Degree: 5 Ways to Practice Self Love this V-Day in Providence 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day in Providence usually means one of two things: a frantic search for a dinner reservation on Federal Hill or a retreat to your dorm to hide from the loving couples. But let’s be real, after a grueling mid-February week of labs, readings, and the relentless snow, the person most deserving of your attention is you!

Whether you’re riding solo or just need a break from the social noise, here are five ways to treat yourself the way you deserve this Valentine’s Day.

Curate the Ultimate Solo Date

There is a specific kind of magic in being your own date. Start your morning at Trader Joe’s and pick up a lovely bouquet from their extensive flower collection. You don’t need to wait for someone else to buy them!

Head over to the RISD Museum (free for Brown students!) and wander through the galleries at your own pace. They have wonderful collections and beautiful pieces from notable artists! End your day with a stroll through campus.

2. Sweat Away the Stress

If your love language is endorphins, skip the standard Nelson workout and try something more curated. Providence has an incredible boutique fitness scene. Check out Providence Puppy Yoga for an adorable cuteness overload. It’s impossible to feel stressed when a Golden Retriever is sleeping on your yoga mat! If you prefer a slow burn rather than time with furry friends, book a local Pilates class. It’s the perfect way to reconnect with your body and feel strong before heading back to the books.

3. Be Cozy and Comfortable

Sometimes the best way to celebrate is to fully disappear into another world. Grab a new read from the Brown Bookstore or the Rock and find a local cafe or cozy spot in your dorm or house. Get a drink of your choosing to sip, unwind, and immerse yourself!

4. Indulge in a Spa Day

Providence is home to some hidden gems like Bleu Marine Spa. Booking a professional facial or a massage can be the ultimate de-stressor for your nervous system. If you’ve been hunched over a laptop in the SciLi for ten hours straight, your shoulders and skin will thank you for the professional intervention.

And if you’d rather keep cozy and relax at home, you can create a spa of your own! Use those high-end face masks you’ve been saving, do a hair treatment, and maybe even some mindful journaling. It’s about creating a space where the only requirement is that you feel pampered.

Investing in your own joy, especially in the heart of a busy semester, is the best Valentine’s gift you could ever receive. So take time for yourself!