It’s Scarf Season: Your Guide to the Ultimate Cold Weather Accessory

As the fall leaves become increasingly sparse and College Hill begins to wind down for winter, it’s time to start thinking about functional fashion. As I’ve come to realize, a scarf is the accessory you won’t wanna miss, being both utilitarian and stylish in nature. Besides the warm & cozy, bundled-up look that scarves bring to the table, they can also serve as a statement piece that adds interest to any outfit. So let’s get into the details, shall we?

Materials to Look For:

Though it can be expensive to prioritize natural fibers when shopping for scarves, I do recommend making an investment in a good quality piece when possible; with proper care, after all, it could keep you warm for a lifetime. Thus, here are a few materials to be on the lookout for when shopping for scarves, as they’re a little harder to find than you might anticipate:

Wool: Sourced from the fleece of sheep, wool is a natural fiber that has been central to the wardrobes of many communities and cultures throughout time. It is known for its breathability, moisture-wicking abilities, and warmth.

Cashmere: This fiber is spun from the fine undercoat of cashmere goats, historically from areas such as Mongolia, Tibet, and Kashmir, India. Cashmere is known for its soft, delicate texture, extraordinary warmth, and luxurious appearance.

Alpaca: Coming from the fleece of alpacas native to the Andes in South America, this lustrous natural fiber is known for being durable, lightweight yet warm, and safe for sensitive skin by way of being hypoallergenic.

Mohair: Woven from the long, silky hairs of the Angora goat, mohair originated in the Ankara region of Turkey and is known for its elegant sheen, resilience, and once again, lightweight warmth.

Effortless Basics

If you’re looking to invest in a higher-quality scarf, a basic monochrome look might be the best option. Easy to pair with any jacket, and letting the outfit speak for itself, basic scarves are a key building block of your stylish yet functional winter wardrobe. Here are my picks for some inspiration as you shop:

1. Aritzia: Twist Fringe Scarf in “Light Birch”

A basic and dependable creamy white, this scarf from Aritzia offers a classic and chic wool blend option.

2. Djerf Avenue: Wool Scarf in “Dove Blue”

A 100% Italian wool scarf, Djerf Avenue offers a thick, warm basic in a versatile blue color that’ll easily complete your winter wardrobe.

3. & Other Stories: Large Mohair-Blend Scarf in “Light Yellow”

A blend of wool and mohair, this scarf adds a touch of sunshine to the coldest days with its pastel yellow color that can act as a staple in any outfit rotation.

Playful Statements

If you’d prefer a dynamic statement piece, stripes and plaid are my favorite patterns to look for. A lively scarf can truly make an outfit, and have been the most memorable accessory I’ve seen around campus recently. It’s easy to pair a fun pattern with a simple trench coat or leather jacket, and the possibilities truly are endless, so here’s a few to get the search started:

1. The Fox Shop & Market: Mohair Multi Scarf

Straight from Ireland, this is your pick if you want a fluffy feel and bright, lively colors, bundled in a soft mohair blend.

2. Damson Madder: Brushed Oversized Scarf in “Red”

A fuzzy wool-blend option, this scarf features eye-catching statement stripes in a very fall color palette.

3. Sézane: Louise Scarf in “Lila Beige Ecru”

A beautiful and thick alpaca scarf, look at this option from Sézane for a fun plaid pattern that leans more neutral in color.

As you browse, do keep in mind that your wardrobe and outfits don’t need to be perfectly curated. It’s easy to fall into that rut, but fashion is truly all about trial-and-error, expression and fun–these scarves are simply meant to act as loose inspiration. On that note, remember that shopping secondhand is a great place to start, and will probably yield the most unique and meaningful finds.

Happy scarf shopping, and you might as well check out 3 cashmere sweater brands that should be on your radar while you’re at it!