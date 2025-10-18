3 Cashmere Sweater Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On College Hill, it seems as though the autumnal chill is officially upon us. I am, however, excited to substitute blouses with cozy sweaters, and in my mind, there is nothing better than a warm cashmere sweater in the transition to fall.

In high school, I worked at a local boutique and learned of some more unique cashmere labels. I can attest that these sweaters are equal parts soft as they as long-lasting. For example, I have been wearing my Minnie Rose sweater for over four years, with minimal, if any, signs of wear.

As a cashmere enthusiast, I have adopted two primary strategies to maintain my sweaters and also find discounted versions of my favorite brands. With regard to the former, I use a fabric shaver to de-pill any spots that accumulate over the years of wear.

With regard to the latter, I frequent websites such as RueLaLa, Nordstrom Rack, Saks Off Fifth, Marshalls, and keep an eye out for cashmere specific sales at retailers as well.

Founded in 2005, Minnie Rose has taken the world by storm, entering the closets of none other than Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, Vanessa Hudgens, etc. I personally love their 7gg Cashmere Sport Crew and find it incredibly versatile.

A New York based fashion brand that combines a city flair with a classic overlay. Per their website, celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, and more have selected Design History for their wardrobe.

Club Monaco was founded in 1985 and has maintained a classic, refined, and high-quality brand ever since. Ralph Lauren acquired the brand in 1999 but recently sold in to a private equity firm call Regent LP in 2021. Not only does this brand have lovely cashmere sweaters, but they also feature cashmere wrap coats, dresses, and workwear, truly embodying their vision of suiting “every occasion.”