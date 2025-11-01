It’s Cuffing Season: Your Guide to the Best College Hill Date Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s cuffing season ladies! As the cozy winter season begins and we get deeper into the semester, new relationships seem to pop up everywhere. Whether you’re already locked down, working on your situationship, or manifesting a relationship, this can be your go-to guide for the best date night inspiration!

Romantic Dinner Spots:

A candlelit dinner is the perfect, romantic date night plan and Providence is known for its amazing food scene, so there is no better place! Here is a breakdown of some of the best options for the best vibes and even better food:

Al Fo rno: It has been said by many to be one of the best restaurants in Providence and it truly does live up to expectations.

Pasta Beach: In walking distance from campus is another Italian restaurant that always delivers an amazing meal and aesthetic dining experience.

Den Den: A slightly more casual yet amazing option on campus with shareable dishes and the best Korean fried chicken around.

Gracie's: A modern and well known fine-dining spot in Providence with amazing seasonal menus and stunning presentation that is unmatched.

Cozy Coffee Date:

Ceremony: The most aesthetic option has to be Ceremony; from the cafe itself to the picturesque drinks, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Brown Bee: A Brown University classic that's perfect for long chats or study dates, or a morning walk and coffee to start the day.

Coffee Exchange: A quick stroll through the College Hill neighborhoods down to Wickenden leads you to this cozy coffee gem.

Dave's: A seasonal favorite that will have something for everyone, blending College Hill into downtown Providence.

Activities for Two:

Ice Skating Downtown: The Alex and Ani City Center, in the center of downtown Providence, is one of the best seasonal activities when the weather gets cold and is a quick walk from main campus

Thrifting: A perfect way to get to know someone's taste and maybe find a cute outfit for date night; Urban Threads, Nostalgia, and Savers are amazing options.

Seasonal Movie/Cozy Night In: Stay in, grab a blanket, and cozy up with a cute holiday classic and a good snack: you really can't go wrong.

Catching a Game: Whatever your preference, get yourself out to a Brown football game, train to Boston for a Bruins game, or maybe even start your own and take a ball out to the green.

RISD Museum: Only a couple minutes away, you can see everything from Van Gogh to Monet and its free for Brown students.

This season, whether you hit these spots with friends or a significant other, each of these ideas will make for an unforgettable time and allow you to make the most of Providence this upcoming season, so grab someone close to you and make a date night better than ever!