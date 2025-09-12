How to Do Harvard-Brown: The Ultimate Guide on Brown University’s Most Popular Football Game

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With Brown’s football season starting next weekend, it’s almost time for our biggest game of the year: Harvard-Brown! While Brown isn’t known for its rah rah atmosphere, Brown students do go all out for Harvard-Brown. This year the game will be held at Harvard’s stadium on September 27th, so here’s your definitive guide to having the best Harvard-Brown experience!

How to get there?

The easiest way to get to Boston is via the MBTA Commuter Rail. There are frequent trains from the Providence station (which is a ~15 minute walk down College Hill or 5 minute drive) and a round trip ticket is $10 on the weekends. Take note that most Brown students will be taking the train to Boston. This means that the trains will fill up fast so make sure you get there early. My advice is to take a train early in the morning and miss all of the Brown rush. Plus, you will get to enjoy the day in Boston!

You can take the train from Providence to South Station and then take the Red Line (or Uber) to Harvard’s campus. The stadium is a short walk from the campus.

The way back is a different story. My freshman year it was total chaos. After the game, brown students stampede the exits, desperately looking for Ubers to catch the last train back to Providence. I had to wait almost 30 minutes for an Uber and we almost missed the train back. On the train, everyone was packed in like sardines and I could hear and smell vomit. It was hell-on-earth. It may be a better idea to pool your friends together and order in Uber back to Providence in advance.

When to get there?

One of the best parts of Harvard-Brown are the tailgates beforehand, so you don’t want to miss out! While the game starts at 6pm, you should plan to arrive early to mid afternoon, so you can go to the tailgates as well, which are on the fields next to the stadium.

What to wear?

For Harvard-Brown, students dress up in their best Brown U outfits. Most students usually just get something at the bookstore like this crop top or will crop an oversized Brown U tee shirt. I also love the idea of getting a cute brown dress or matching set to wear for the big game. I love this dress from Princess Polly or this skirt from Urban Outfitters. You could also do a fun DIY outfit like turning a tee shirt into a dress!

What to bring?

For Harvard-Brown, I would generally recommend travelling light! Harvard Stadium restricts bags over 12x12x12, so make sure any bags you bring are within those size guidelines. Harvard Stadium also restricts outside food and drink, drones, selfie sticks, laser pointers, artificial noisemakers, and large signs, so be sure you don’t bring any of those items as well. I would recommend bringing a disposable water bottle, cash, phone, portable charger, and any other small items you might want (like a disposable camera).

What to eat?

I would recommend having a good lunch before the game because there isn’t any food to eat at the tailgates, and you don’t want to be running around on an empty stomach. Harvard stadium has classic stadium food like hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, fries, popcorn, and other snacks that you can eat during the game. For a quick bite after the game, I would recommend stopping by Felipe’s or Source Pizza.