We go to Brown University. Of course, we…

1. Love shopping: “Shopping period” or simply “shopping” is a two week period at the beginning of each semester in which Brown students can add, drop, and attend any classes that interest them. This is one of my favorite things about Brown because you can gauge the professor, workload and overall ~vibes~ of a class before you fully commit to taking it for a semester.

2. Have no flex points: Flex points are one of our forms of dining dollars, and they typically range between $100-$150 per semester depending on your meal plan. Unfortunately, the (arguably) best dining hall on campus, Blue Room, only accepts Flex, and trust me they go faster than you think!

3. Have Facebook: While non-Brown students may see Facebook as a totally outdated form of social media, Facebook is the key into the Brown social scene. Most Greek organizations, sport teams, and other student organizations will create Facebook events for their parties which allows invitees to invite friends.

4. Want to live in Wellness, Danoff, or Chen: Wellness, Danoff, and Chen are widely known to be the newest and nicest dorms (Danoff and Chen were completed this past summer).Therefore, they are super hard to get into as an underclassman, and everyone will be jealous if you get a spot!

5. Go to Andrews on Friday Night: Andrews (another dining hall on campus) is famous for its “Pho Fridays.” Make sure to get there early to avoid the massive lines.

6. Mob the Main Green when it’s over 60 degrees: In beautiful, sunny weather, you can find at least half of Brown’s student body spread out across the Main Green. People will bring picnic blankets and chairs to lay out, do work, listen to music, or simply vibe.

7. Are a Sports School for One Day a Year: Brown’s athletic prowess definitely leaves something to be desired, but we are a sports school for one day a year: the annual Harvard-Brown football game. Everyone dresses up in their best Brown U merch and either tailgates in Providence or heads up to Cambridge for the game of the year!