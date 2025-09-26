How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Providence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month. The observation of Hispanic contributions to America began in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson and was later expanded to a 30 day period by President Ronald Reagan. September 15th is significant because it marks the anniversary day of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Additionally, Mexico and Chile also celebrate their national days of independence on September 16th and 18th respectively. Hispanic Heritage Month is a great opportunity to reflect on the contributions that Hispanics have made to American politics, society, and culture. In Providence, there are several amazing Hispanic-owned businesses that you can support during this month and that could easily be a great restaurant pick for Parents’ Weekend.

Businesses to Support This Hispanic Heritage Month

1. Little Sister: Little Sister is an amazing Puerto Rican cafe, restaurant, and bakery located on the East Side of Providence (around a ~25 minute walk and ~5 minute drive). Some menu highlights include their mofongo benedict, horchata latte, and chicken and chicharron waffles.

2. Los Andes: Los Andes is another amazing local restaurant featuring Bolivian and Peruvian cuisine. While Los Andes is a bit of a drive from Brown, it is definitely worth the trip – their ceviche martini is a must try. The portions at Los Andes are huge so be sure to bring friends!

3. Dolores: Dolores is one of my favorite places to get authentic Mexican food on College Hill and in Providence. Featuring authentic Mexican cuisine from the Puebla and Oaxaca regions, Dolores has delicious tacos, enchiladas, mole, and margaritas (for 21+ patrons). Dolores also has a location downtown at Track 15, which is also a local must-try spot!

4. Kissed by a Needle: Kissed by a Needle is a woman, Latina-owned piercing business in North Providence. They specialize in professional body piercing, fine body jewels, and tooth jewels.

5. Rareform Pilates: Rareform Pilates is a woman, Latina-owned pilates studio located in the Jewelry District of Providence, which is easily accessible via the Brown University Shuttle. I have taken classes at Rareform several times, and the studio is bright, beautiful, and welcoming and the classes are amazing!

6. Aura’s Chocolate Bar: Located in Cranston, RI, Venezuelan-born Aura gives others the opportunity to experience a unique part of her Venezuelan heritage and culture. She combines Venezuelan cacao with local New England ingredients to create a delicious and unique product that envelops the richness of chocolate’s taste. She also uses cacao from other Hispanic countries such as Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.



For more Hispanic businesses to support this month (and all year long), check out the RI Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website!