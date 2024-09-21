The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can be a challenge to eat healthy during college, whether you are navigating the Ratty salad bar or perusing the options on Thayer, finding nourishing meals can be more difficult than a course at Brown. If you are off the meal plan or simply looking for options outside of the dining halls at Brown, the options for balanced meals or snacks can be few and far between, but I promise you there are gems hiding in plain sight, you just need to know where to look and what to order. Next time you find yourself in need of a healthy meal that will fuel you for your busy day ahead, turn to the options below!

Plant City

A go-to for nourishing breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even snack options is Plant City. Located a quick walk from campus, the fully vegan eatery offers multiple restaurants and unmatched variety. For breakfast, I love their superfood smoothies or overnight oats. When lunch rolls around, opt for grab and go prepared salads or hearty sandwiches. Dinner also offers plenty of options, but my personal favorite is the kale quinoa salad with avocados and chickpeas, which will keep you fueled through those late nights in the Sci Li. While you are there, pick up some fun snacks from the grocery section to keep in your bag for long lectures.

Pokeworks

Located conveniently on Thayer Street, Pokeworks is my go to for a quick, but balanced, lunch or dinner. Load up your bowl with rice, greens, protein, and a variety of vegetables and you have a filling and colorful bowl with protein, filling carbs, and good fats that you can easily eat between lecture and office hours.

In the Pink

In the Pink is perfect for a refreshing breakfast, lunch, or in between meal pick-me-up. Their protein smoothies are satisfying and offer the staying power needed for busy days. Or opt for a bowl and load up on toppings! Granola offers whole grains and peanut butter offers protein and healthy fats.

Sydney

Sydney’s artful toasts are not only pleasing to the eye, but they are also nourishing and loaded with protein and healthy fats, making a humble piece of toast a complete meal. I am partial to the avocado toast, which you can top with smoked salmon or a poached egg for additional protein, but you cannot go wrong with their sweet toast topped with almond butter and fruit or their hummus toast.

Nitro Bar

Nitro Bar may be known for their viral lattes (which are absolutely worth the hype), but they also have made-to-order and grab-and-go food that pair well with nitro and will get you through your caffeinated study sessions. Try their lucious overnight oats topped with jam or opt for their kale caesar salad or chicken salad wrap if you want a savory option. If you are craving a snack to go with your coffee, but want something more filling than a pastry, try their power balls, which are filled with oats, peanut butter, a variety of seeds, and chocolate chips!

Wildflour

Located a little further from campus, Wildflour vegan cafe offers delicious vegan and vegetarian pastries, toasts, sandwiches, and salads packed with produce I often find myself lacking in my usual college meals. Try their soba noodle salad packed with cabbage, carrots, and kale or go for their powerhouse parfait with coconut yogurt, delicious housemade granola, and berries.