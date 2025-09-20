From Vintage Jackets to Baseball Caps: Your Brown-Harvard Gameday Style Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Harvard-Brown game is the one weekend when gameday style gets to step up a notch. It’s the perfect chance to tap into vintage style, lean into tradition, show some spirit, and still look put together. Football season is just getting started, and we’ve rounded up a few staples to carry you through the rest of it. As someone from the Northeast, I’m no stranger to the cold—so these looks are built to keep you (somewhat) warm. With kickoff right around the corner, this guide is your one-stop shop for gameday.

Option 1: The Vintage Statement

Some of the best looks start with the basics. A crisp tank, classic denim, and a statement: the vintage jacket. Whether it’s a perfectly worn-in leather or an oversized varsity find, it’s the kind of piece that tells a story and guarantees no one else will be wearing it. It keeps you warm as the Northeast chill sets in, and it gives your outfit that coveted one-of-a-kind edge.

Option 2: The Jersey Remix

Nothing channels gameday energy quite like team merch. But, the twist: swap the predictable football jersey for a sleek soccer one in Brown’s palette. Sporty, slightly unexpected, and infinitely wearable long after the final whistle, it’s an easy nod to the occasion without veering into cliché. Pair it with denim or a mini skirt for balance.

Option 3: The Matching Set Moment

The cool-girl uniform of the season is undoubtedly a matching set. Think shorts and a matching jacket or even a sleek athleisure pairing. The best part? Zero effort in planning. Browse sites like Aritzia, Revolve, or Princess Polly for endless options that strike the perfect mix of casual and elevated. Add boots or sneakers depending on your mood.

Option 4: The Effortless Classic

Sometimes, simplicity makes the strongest statement. A plain T-shirt, jeans or even a denim skirt, and a Brown baseball cap. Clean, unfussy, and undeniably timeless—it always works. It’s the kind of outfit you’ll keep reaching for, long after the game is over.

