Morning classes at Brown University often involve a balancing act: a laptop, headphones, and an iced coffee. Over the past few years, many college students, at Brown and elsewhere, have found a reliable solution in slim leather handles, a nylon body, and a small snap closure.

The Longchamp Le Pliage has become the go-to campus bag, but its story begins far from college campuses in 1948 Paris, where Jean Cassegrain founded the brand. Originally, Longchamp specialized in leather-covered tobacco pipes and small luxury goods, such as passport covers with an embossment of the respective country’s emblem. Over time, the company expanded into luggage and handbags, emphasizing craftsmanship and attention to detail that would become the brand’s hallmark.

By the 1960s and 1970s, Longchamp had begun expanding internationally, opening workshops in Segré, near Angers, to scale production while maintaining artisanal quality. Philippe Cassegrain, Jean’s son, traveled extensively to establish Longchamp boutiques in markets like Japan and North America. In 1988, the company opened its first flagship store on Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, solidifying its place among other luxury brands.

However, the brand’s turning point came in 1993 with the launch of the Le Pliage tote, a nylon-and-leather bag inspired by origami. Lightweight, durable, and foldable into a compact square, it combined functionality with understated elegance. Other Longchamp icons – such as the Le Roseau leather tote – followed the Le Pliage, but have not been as commonly seen on college campuses such as Brown today.

Longchamp continues to manufacture its products in France, which historically has a global reputation for luxury craftsmanship, particularly in leather goods – Longchamp’s origin surely reflects this heritage. The “Made in France” label shows premium materials and fabrication, distinguishing Longchamp from many fast-fashion alternatives. This reputation for quality makes it particularly appealing to students who want a bag that can withstand daily campus life while still looking stylish and sophisticated.

The brand’s popularity on college campuses may be partially attributed to its marketing towards college students in the US. Longchamp collaborated with select university bookstores and retail partners, making Le Pliage totes accessible on campus and creating a “college launch” video.

Regarding our very own college hill, we know that Providence’s weather is seemingly unpredictable, making the Le Pliage and other Longchamp products practical. Le Pliage’s water-resistant nylon, which comprises most of the bag, provides strong protection for laptops, notebooks, and other essentials. So, when walking from the North Campus to the Rock, walking thousands of steps a day, and trying to close the rings on your Apple Watch, the durability of the Le Pliage is hard to beat.

Another key factor in the Le Pliage’s campus appeal is its affordability relative to other luxury handbags, making it accessible to students without compromising on quality or style. While high-end designer bags remain out of reach for most, Longchamp offers a more reasonable price point. Additionally, the value of the Le Pliage extends beyond the classroom, as its versatile design allows it to transition effortlessly from lectures to internships, weekend trips, coffee dates, or errands around town. Its minimalist aesthetic and variety of sizes and colors mean that it can function as both a practical daily tote and a stylish accessory for more casual or social occasions, maximizing your investment.

From Jean Cassegrain’s Paris workshop in 1948 to the streets of college campuses today, Longchamp has built a legacy rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. The Le Pliage carries not just books and laptops, but decades of French design heritage, proving that a bag can be both practical and timeless.