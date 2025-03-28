Four Reasons Brown University Was the Perfect ‘Yes’ From Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To begin, a truly heartfelt congratulations to all the most recent admittees to Brown University. I still remember the surrealness of opening my acceptance letter to Brown. After countless years of effort and daily tribulations to get to this moment in time, it was – quite honestly – difficult to even process for a short while.

Soon, however, I registered this exciting news and opportunity ahead. And, for all of the Class of 2029, I hope to help share four of the reasons I have infinite gratitude for choosing Brown – which I consider one of the most momentous and best decisions of my life thus far.

The Community is *that* Great.

Throughout the time I spent touring and learning more about Brown during high school, I became accustomed to hearing tales of the special collection of students, professors and faculty that comprise the ethos of Brown. While it can, at first sight, seem cliché that Brown is special because of the people that call it home, I can wholeheartedly attest to the power and impact of the community of my college experience.

The collaborative academic environment fostered by Brown is truly something I have never before experienced – and I know I will thoroughly cherish the altruistic support of my classmates and professors forever. There is a special combination of rigor and companionship among students, and I feel authentically supported by peers and professors.

Even in circumstances when I pursue the same (or a similar) goal to one of my classmates, the value of community supersedes any tentacles of toxic competition, making the environment at school motivated yet kind.

The Benefits of the Open Curriculum.

Similarly, you may have heard about the benefits of the Open Curriculum at Brown throughout your pre-college exploration. According to brown.edu, the Open Curriculum means students do not have a uniform general education set of requirements; rather, students can explore a variety of courses before deciding on their particular concentration (similar to a major).

Once declared, students have a set amount of requirements based on their specific concentration. In order to graduate, students must fulfill at least one concentration (major) and 30 credits (most courses are 1 credit at Brown), among a few additional components (see here).

I certainly was attracted to Brown for its commitment to academic exploration, espoused in the tenants of the Open Curriculum, when I applied. However, I did not fully comprehend the transformative impact this pedagogical philosophy would have on my academic career and personal development while in college.

After you walk through the Van Wickle gates at commencement, you are able to dive fully into all your academic interests – and are encouraged to explore new ones too. For example, the Open Curriculum and academic culture at Brown led me to pursue my first class in the Entrepreneurship department during the spring of my freshman year, and I could not imagine my academic experience without having had the space and encouragement to try new areas of study.

Further, the Open Curriculum has enabled me to pursue a variety of extracurricular passions and research opportunities within my concentration, because I have been able to fulfill concentration-specific requirements since my first semester during my freshman year. This is such a rare opportunity to truly chart your own academic journey, and I have found it enables you to pursue more fulfilling and ambitious extracurriculars while in college.

The Focus on Undergraduates.

Brown positions itself as an undergraduate-focused institution, and as an undergraduate student for three years at Brown, I can attest to this.

From research opportunities to guest speakers to phenomenal student-to-professor class ratios, I have personally felt and observed the ways in which Brown’s focus on undergraduates tangibly manifests and empowers the student body.

Providence, RI.

I have truly fallen in love with Providence as a town. Not only for its charm and manageable size but also for its proximity to larger, East Coast cities via the Amtrak or a short flight (namely, but not limited to, Boston, New York City, and Washington D.C.).

The cobblestone paths of Benefit Street exude New England charm. The vibrant restaurant scene and culture provide just the right amount of newness in the city (read our review on the most recent addition to our PVD foodie scene: Track 15). The weekend getaways around New England offer respite and the short journey to major metropolitan cities lend themselves to pre-professional engagements and networking.

And, Rhode Island itself has delighted me. Its beauty, coastal magic, and lovely communities have played an integral role in making Brown feel like home.

As ‘decision day’ approaches, I find myself reminiscing on my choice to attend Brown in April 2022. And, I am transfixed by the cascading impact that pressing the ‘accept’ button has made – and continues to make – on my life. It was such an exciting time filled with so much anticipation, and now with greater clarity, I feel all the more confident in my decision to be a “Bruno Bear”.