Four Content Creators to Follow to Elevate Your Productivity, Routines, and Habits

The college provides an endless playground of professional, social, and academic opportunities. At the same time, it sees a lack of structure and a simultaneous overload of things to do that can make staying productive and pursuing healthy habits difficult. Far too often, students find themselves falling into spirals of procrastination, sleepless nights, and the failure to take any time to take care of themselves. Constantly balancing all of life’s demands as a student can be draining, and motivation can easily take a dip.

When my productivity levels dip, I find it helpful to watch other people living productive lives and partaking in healthy patterns of behavior. If they can do it, so can I! Here are four content creators I love to look at for helpful tricks and motivation to enhance my academic, fitness, and wellness routines.

Jun Yuh

Jun Yuh’s social media persona revolves around improving academic performance and productivity. Yuh is a Dean’s List Biomedical Engineering student at Drexel University, where he attained his BS/Masters degrees. He regularly posts study tips and tricks on his numerous accounts, promoting a number of study methods and suggestions students can incorporate into their academic endeavors.

Makena Lynn

Makena Lynn makes self-care and wellness bubblegum perfection through short videos of her pink-saturated morning routines. She cultivates an aesthetic that makes living a life of early mornings with productive habits appealing and mesmerizing, pushing positive practices like morning movement, journaling, and more.

Sami Clark

Sami Clark makes fitness, simple, achievable, and appealing to her followers, sharing her life of health and wellness on her socials. Clarke shares fitness workouts, wellness routines, healthy recipes, and strategies for living a happy, healthy, and productive life. Clarke encourages her followers to come along with her and strive to be the best versions of themselves, and is always a motivating watch to get one into a good mindset.

Study with Ara

Ara’s content cultivates an aesthetic persona surrounding productivity and studying as a student. She shares tools, tips, and encouragement for getting into a productive headspace and effectively setting oneself up for success. She helps her followers get into a headspace that makes studying and productivity fun and romantic, and is worth a follow to boost your motivation!

