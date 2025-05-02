Favorites I’m Obssessed With This Spring: Beauty, Fashion, Books and More

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally, it’s May. We’ve made it to the last two(ish) weeks of the semester and are teetering on the brink of summer. Not only does that mean it’s almost time to pack up and move out, but it’s also time to look back on April’s favorites. This week, I’m sharing the things I’ve loved most throughout the month- from beauty to books.

Beauty

Starting off strong with beauty, my favorites this month are tried and true staples in my routine. Nothing new, just reliable classics that I’ve especially appreciated lately.

Supergoop Glowscreen in Sunrise

As someone who has always hated the feeling of applying sunscreen (but knows it’s non-negotiable), Supergoop completely changed the game for me when I discovered their Glowscreen almost three years ago. Luminous and tinted, it feels more like I’m airbrushing my skin more than anything when I use it every morning.

Saie Dew Blush in Chilly

Although it took a bit to grow on me, I’ve come to love Saie’s Dew Blush for its easy-to-work-with texture and long-lasting finish. It’s pretty foolproof, and hard to over- or under-do- an essential quality in my book.

Fashion

Moving on to fashion, here are a few favorite styles and items I’ve been loving in the spring weather.

Sundresses

As the weather warms up and the Main Green becomes more and more of a fashion show every day, I find a cute mini sundress is the perfect outfit to look cute and summery without having to think too hard. I’ve had fun playing around with fun colors like yellow and hot pink, while mixing and matching light cardigans and jackets when necessary.

Denim Jacket

Having invested in a good-quality denim jacket in March, April was a month of Canadian tuxedos for me. The perfect spring layer, I find denim goes with everything and is stylish on top of comfortable.

Tube Socks & Sneakers

As I have yet to find the perfect casual boots, I have been sticking to my Adidas Forums with a rolled white sock sticking out. It looks intentional and like a statement (I think), rather than a default.

Food

From downtown restaurants to Ratty concoctions, I have eaten good this month!

SOTT

My top restaurant this month was SOTT, according to my Beli, and I’d have to agree. An upscale yet homey Korean restaurant, everything we ate here was incredible (I recommend the chive pancakes and spicy pork).

CAV Restaurant

CAV was eclectic, intriguingly decorated, and served the best ragu bolognese I’ve ever had. I went here for a dinner date with my dad, which made it both wholesome and delicious.

Oatmeal with Peanut Butter

My current breakfast hyperfixation: oatmeal with peanut butter. Add brown sugar, cinnamon, and banana or strawberries, and you’ve got yourself a gourmet meal.

Raspberries

Finally, the fruit girly that I am, I have been obsessed with raspberries this month. I love to wash a bunch and throw them in a cup before I walk to class or to the Main Green. They are the perfect tart and refreshing snack!

Books

Though I’ve been reading consistently this year, this past month has been a reading frenzy for me. I got through several books of varying genres, but they were all amazing.

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

I was on the edge of my seat with this one. It’s insanely well-written- witty, sharp, and surprisingly in touch. A captivating read that had me hooked from the first page, We Solve Murders left me wishing for more of its clever charm and prepared to keep reading Osman.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey

A classic that took some time to get through, but absolutely worth the effort. At the same time frustrating, funny, and emotional, it’s the kind of book that lingers.

Our Wives Under the Sea

I devoured this one in three days. It’s a super quick read, but don’t let that fool you- this book is haunting, tender, and beautifully creative. It left me feeling a little off-kilter in the best way.

Activities

I feel most myself when it’s sunny and warm, so unsurprisingly, my favorite activities this month have all been outside.

Reading

Like I said, I’ve been on a reading tear recently, which has only been enhanced by time spent reading outside, on a chair outside my dorm, or lying on the Main Green. A cautionary tale, however, I did get a very odd tan line after a little too much time in the sun last week, so watch your layers and apply sunscreen!

Walking

I always love a walk, but lately I’ve been making a habit of walking to Trader Joe’s. Random, I know, but it’s the perfect distance to feel like I’ve gotten fresh air, and I can always find a friend who needs to go.