My Top 5 Providence Eats for All Types of Occasions

As Brown students, we are incredibly lucky to be in one of the best food-centric cities on the East Coast!

Forbes recently named Providence as one of the best up-and-coming food destinations, and I couldn’t agree more.

Brown is located near a host of wonderful restaurants offering a wide variety of cuisines. Here are my top five favorite eats this city has to offer.

Heng Tai Duck Noodle Soup:

Heng Tai has a wonderful menu full of delicious morsels, but this entree takes the cake. This soup is rich, decadent, and by far one of my favorite food items near Brown. Full of chunks of perfectly cooked duck and some delicious noodles swimming in an incredibly flavorful broth, and makes this meal one of my go-to treats.

Amy’s Hangover Sandwich:

This is the perfect meal to start the morning after a fun night out. This delicious breakfast sandwich on a bolo and stuffed full of avocado, bacon, egg, spinach, cheese, and hot sauce is simply to die for. I look forward to it every weekend!

Ja Hunger’s Chicken Stew

This enormous and decadent entree is a great shareable meal. The chicken is so tender that the meat practically slides off the bones, delivering a perfectly balanced flavor. The signature bold, vibrant spice is perfection. And the hand-pulled noodles have an exceptional texture—firm yet delightfully chewy. Note that this is not a good order if you have a low spice tolerance!

Al Forno’s Baked Pasta and Grilled Pizzas:

All of Al Forno’s offerings are fantastic, but these two take the cake. The baked pasta is covered in a creamy tomato and cheese sauce that collects in the shells and provides deeply satisfying bites that exude vibrant flavor and coziness. The pizza is similarly divine, with a deliciously thin crust and a lovely flavor from the grill.

Hemmenways’ Lobster Mac

This luxurious dish is rich and creamy, with a delicious sauce of cheese and breadcrumbs and heaps of fresh lobster. Every time I have it I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven. Need I say more?