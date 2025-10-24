Fall Wardrobe from Scratch: 3 Traditional Staples You Need to Add to Cart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent the new season working on your fall wardrobe, stuck debating between whether it was warm enough for you to rock that summer babydoll top or if you needed to break out the winter sweaters. Getting used to the Providence weather has been a rough transition—the polar opposite of the weather I’m used to back home in Arizona. But even though that part hasn’t been fun, what has been fun has been building my fall wardrobe (practically from scratch since I’m from Arizona, which only has two seasons- summer and mild summer). From sweaters to knee-high boots, this article has all the fall staples you need to add to cart to start building the perfect capsule wardrobe.

Cardigans

I’ve quickly learned in the past month that cardigans are one of the most versatile fall items. You can wear it buttoned up with a pair of jeans or unbuttoned over your favorite tank. Better yet, for those dressier days, use your cardigan to top off a dress, instantly transforming a summer dress into a fall staple.

Here are a few of my favorite cardigans that I couldn’t recommend more:

I love pairing this gray cardigan with a navy tube top and light-wash jeans—the perfect outfit for warmer fall days.

This cardigan’s scalloped edges are such a cute and fun detail!

Boots

Walking around campus the last month has made me realize how unprepared I was stepping foot on campus without a pair of boots. In case any of you out there are in the same position I was in a month ago, I wanted to share a few different options:

There are so many different color options, but a personal favorite is the Spiced Pecan Leather

This is a shorter ankle boot option with a thicker heel that would pair so well with jeans!

When deciding between the black and chocolate leather options, I’d definitely go with the latter. Brown leather pairs so well with denim, especially for a fall outfit.

Belts

A stylish belt is the perfect way to level up any outfit. When thinking about your capsule wardrobe, and especially for the fall, I’d recommend having a good mix. Get different leathers (black/brown), different thicknesses, and different buckle options. Here are a few different options!

Happy shopping and good luck building your perfect fall capsule wardrobe, full of staples that will last you through college!