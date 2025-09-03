Fall Concert Lineup: 7 Must-See Artists Coming to Providence & Boston Soon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall rolls around and the school year begins, finding fun activities to break up fast-paced life on College Hill is always something to look forward to, and with a lively city center right off campus and Boston only an hour away, Brown’s location lends itself especially well to a good music scene. In fact, looking to the next few months, the concert lineup is certainly looking promising, with artists spanning many different times and energies, and bringing people together through the most intimate and grand venues alike:

Houndmouth

From New Albany, Indiana, Houndmouth officially began in 2011 and is a band made up of a group of childhood friends. Offering more slow-paced, feel good music, Houndmouth seems to fall mostly into alt/indie rock, with some songs also tending a bit towards folk.

When: Saturday, Sep. 6th at 8:00pm

Where: The Strand Theatre, Providence, RI

Top Songs: Sedona, McKenzie, Darlin’

Personal Favs: Sedona, Miracle Mile, For No One

Spacey Jane

Originating in Western Australia in 2016, Spacey Jane tends towards indie/garage rock and a bit of pop, with a feel most reminiscent of Royel Otis. Their lyrics tend to be more melancholic and raw, well-paired with memorable rhythms; the first song I came across quickly got me hooked.

When: Sunday, Sep. 7th at 7:00pm

Where: Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Popular Songs: Booster Seat, Whateverrrr, Feeding the Family

Personal Favs: Feeding the Family, So Much Taller

Mt. Joy

An indie/folk rock band originally from Philadelphia, Mt. Joy brings the sweetest feel-good energy to their music, with upbeat rhythms and touching lyrics. They are an easy pick for anyone who enjoys artists such as the Lumineers, Vance Joy or Caamp as well, and have certainly proven themselves a staple of their genre.

When: Saturday, Sep. 20th at 8:00pm

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Popular Songs: Silver Lining, Dirty Love, Strangers

Personal Favs: Bathroom Light, She Wants to go Dancing, Highway Queen, I’m Your Wreck

Lorde

From New Zealand, Lorde is a well-known artist that has been producing popular albums since her debut in 2013. Many of her songs colored my childhood, and given her strong themes of adolescence and identity, her music certainly holds a nostalgic feel for myself and many others. Beyond that, the raw, emotionally-charged and catchy nature of her music makes it easy to love.

When: Friday, Sept. 26th at 7:00pm

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Top Songs: Ribs, What Was That, Team

Personal Favs: Tennis Court, Sober, A World Alone

Royel Otis

A two-person band originally from Sydney, Australia, Royel Otis began rising in popularity around 2021, and came onto my horizon around the same time. Falling into the indie rock/pop genre, their songs tend to have irresistible rhythms, and fun, clever lyrics.

When: Friday Oct. 10th, 8:00pm

Where: MGM Music Hall, Boston, MA

Popular Songs: Oysters in my Pocket, Sofa King, car

Personal Favs: Warm Nights, Egg Beater

America

A well-known folk-rock band, America rose to popularity in the 70s, and has recently experienced a new wave of popularity. With smooth, pretty instrumentals, America has quite proved timeless and easy to love.

When: Saturday, Oct. 18th at 7:00pm

Where: Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence, RI

Popular Songs: A Horse with No Name, Ventura Highway, Sister Golden Hair

Personal Favs: Ventura Highway, Tin Man, Daisy Jane

Sun Room

The epitome of good beach music, Sun Room has been on repeat for me all summer. Sun Room comes from sunny Southern California, and brings catchy indie & garage/surf rock sounds, with songs I keep finding myself coming back to.

When: Thursday, Oct. 23rd at 8:00pm

Where: The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA

Popular Songs: Sol de Sur, Sunset Garage, Clementine

Personal Favs: Sol de Sur, Crashed My Bike

Whether its an artist I’ve loved for years or one I’ve only just discovered, there’s truly nothing I love more than time spent listening to live music with my favorite people. So, if you ever need an excuse for a night off campus, let this be it–with the lineup coming up, it’s truly hard to go wrong.