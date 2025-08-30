6 Summer Events in Providence You Can’t Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rhode Island truly is a summer state. It’s a shame that so many of the state’s more exciting events happen when Brown students are off campus. But, even though most students return at the start of September, there are still plenty of end-of-summer events to catch before the nice weather slips away.

In the chaos of move-in and the first few weeks of classes, it’s easy to stay on College Hill and fall into the “Brown bubble.” But some of the most memorable college experiences happen when you step outside of it. Break the Brown bubble early by visiting some of the festivals and markets happening now until October in Providence and the surrounding area. These events are the perfect excuse to grab your friends and make the most of Rhode Island before the cold weather sets in.

RI Seafood Festival

Dates: September 6-7, 2025

Location: 263 India St, Providence

The Rhode Island Seafood Festival is a lively waterfront event featuring the state’s best seafood vendors, local breweries, and live entertainment. With an array of oysters, lobster rolls, and clam chowder, it’s a true taste of New England in one place.

Students should make the trip because it’s the perfect way to dive into Rhode Island culture. You’ll get a chance to eat like a local, discover new favorite spots, and enjoy live music in a fun, outdoor setting. Even if seafood isn’t your thing, the atmosphere is worth the trip.

PVDFest

Dates: September 5-6, 2025

Location: City Hall, Providence

PVDFest, otherwise known as the People’s Festival of Arts, Music, and Culture is a spectacle of live music and performances. The festival takes over the downtown area with music, dancing, and art installations. This is Providence at its most vibrant. It’s free, lively, and a great way to explore downtown with friends. Plus, it’s the kind of event that reminds you that living in a city (even a small one like Providence) is full of surprises.

Food Truck Concert Nights at Diamond Hill Park/ Food Truck Fridays at Roger Williams Park

Dates: September 20, 2025/ Every Friday through September 26, 2025

Location: Diamond Hill Park/ Roger Williams Park

Every Friday at Roger Williams Park and on select concert nights at Diamond Hill Park, dozens of food trucks gather to serve everything from tacos and BBQ to ice cream and bubble tea. Pair that with live music and lawn games, and you’ve got a perfect summer evening.

This is a great option to get off campus for those looking for a more low-key event. Entry is free and food trucks offer cheap snack options. Also, Roger Williams is beautiful this time of year and I guarantee it will make the perfect evening stroll.

Pawtucket Arts Festival

Dates: August 29 – September 7, 2025

Location: 137 Roosevelt Avenue Pawtucket, RI 02860

The Pawtucket Arts Festival celebrates the City’s creative and cultural life by presenting vibrant arts events throughout September to Pawtucket residents and visitors to the Blackstone River Valley. The arts festival features local and international producing partners to present dance, music, theatre, film, visual, and folk-traditional arts that evoke the City’s historic legacy and diverse communities. Many of the events are free.

This is a great opportunity for students to explore the thriving arts scene just outside Providence. It’s also a chance to discover Pawtucket, a city with its own unique history and cultural energy, while supporting local artists and performers.

WaterFire Providence

Date: Date: September 27, 2025

Location: Pedestrian Bridge, Providence

WaterFire is Providence’s most iconic event. As Brown students, we’re lucky that it’s only a few steps away from campus. Nearly 100 fires are hand-lit on the Providence river. There will be food vendors, booming music, and swarms of locals. If you only make it to one of the events on this list, make it this one. It’s a Brown tradition.

Providence Flea

Date: Every Sunday through October 26

Location: District Park

The Providence Flea is an open-air market featuring local makers, vintage vendors, food trucks, and live music. Each week brings something new. I love the flea for handmade jewelry and art for my dorm made by local artists. It’s the perfect Sunday activity. You can make a whole morning of it by grabbing coffee from Brown Bee on your way down the hill, walking across the Pedestrian Bridge into Downtown Providence, and making a pit stop at Trader Joe’s before you head back.

Providence may feel small compared to other college towns, but it’s packed with events that bring people together in big ways. There’s always something to do if you look beyond College Hill. Before the semester takes over, take advantage of these end-of-summer events. You’ll be glad you didn’t wait until spring to explore the city.