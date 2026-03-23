Don’t Let the Warm Weather Go to Waste

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After months of a long winter, the second the first patch of snow melts and the warm sun comes out, being outside for longer than it takes to get to class finally feels desirable. As people fill the Main Green and start walking around without coats, our campus comes back to life, and we start to embody the nickname of “The Happy Ivy.”

However, after weeks of staying inside, it can be hard to actually take advantage of the warmer weather and break your indoor habits. If your routine has been library and dorm on repeat, the idea of doing something outside can feel more complicated than it should be. The good news is it doesn’t have to be – all you need is a simple excuse to get out. If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few recommendations that make the most of the warmer weather.

The easiest place to start is a picnic. It may sound cliché, but there’s a reason everyone flocks to the Main Green the second it hits 60 degrees. Grab a blanket, some snacks, and a couple of friends, and suddenly “doing nothing” will sound like a real plan. While you can’t go wrong with the Main Green, I encourage you to explore other areas – parks like India Point Park or Roger Williams Park are perfect picnic spots around Providence, and being off campus will be a positive change from a winter, indoorsy routine.

Before you complain that sitting makes you restless and bored, try bringing an activity alongside your picnic blanket. Set aside some time away from your work to be active and try a new hobby. If you’ve never indulged in a game of Spikeball or learned how to juggle, now is the perfect time.

If you’re looking for another easy switch to adapt your daily routine to the warmer weather, then turn your coffee runs into something more intentional. Instead of defaulting to the same place on College Hill or Thayer, venture to an unexplored cafe. Providence has an abundance of good coffee, and trying a new place will make your walk feel more like an actual outing. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, try a new latte flavor or pastry, and you might just find your new go-to.

If there is one thing to take away from this, it’s that getting outside doesn’t – and shouldn’t – feel effortful or inconvenient. During the colder months, we tend to let the weather negatively influence our mood, staying cooped up indoors for hours on end. It’s time to let spring be different. The sun is out, the air is warmer, and even small moments outside can be enough to fill you with gratitude. I urge you to take a step outside and say yes to a picnic, explore a park you’ve never visited, or wander into a new cafe. Spring doesn’t have to be a complete reset, but it can still be a fresh start.