Denim on Denim: My Current Spring Outfit Rotation

As the weather finally brightens up in Providence, the sun calls for cute spring outfits and denim is the way to do it. It’s time to take advantage of the few beautiful weeks of the semester and show up and show out, even if just to MGC (Main Green Chill). Here are some of my go-to outfit formulas for the spring, divided by staple spring wardrobe items.

Denim Jacket

A current favorite of mine, I have been throwing my Aritzia denim jacket over absolutely everything; there are unlimited combinations.

Try out some layering in the cooler days, with a basic tee or tank, a colorful cardigan, your favorite jeans, sneakers, and a denim jacket. The cardi will break up the Canadian tuxedo and pull together the look. Try playing with texture here too- maybe a waffle knit or chunky ribbed cardigan for some contrast, or even a soft, drapey wrap in a spring pastel like lilac or butter yellow. On a warmer day, try out a mini sundress with sneakers or boots and a denim jacket for an effortlessly cute spring combo. I love this combo with crew socks peeking out above your shoes; it’s a subtle detail that contributes a lot. Bonus: if you’re headed to a picnic or chill on the Green, you can stash sunnies or a book in the jacket pockets- practical and cute.

Basic Tee

Recently, I have been loving a full-length, colorful, solid tee, which pairs well with anything.

On a chilly morning, throw a light- slightly cropped- sweater over a basic tee or tank with some jeans and sneakers or boots. You can take off the sweater as it gets warmer, maybe throwing it over your shoulders to keep the color it adds. I’ve been especially into layering with a light crewneck or an oversized cotton knit. Slouchy sleeves and a peek of contrast from the tee underneath can make even a lazy-day outfit feel intentional. If you don’t abide by the white jeans-Memorial Day rule, experiment with some white jeans and a heather grey top with colorful sneakers. For an extra pop, add fun accessories like layered gold jewelry or a colorful bandana. These little details pull the outfit together and make it feel spring-fresh.

Denim Skirt

A casual yet cute spring staple, a denim skirt can instantly elevate any outfit you were already planning.

Pair a flowy, spring-y tank with a denim skirt and sneakers for a cute yet casual outfit for class. Tanks with floral prints or subtle textures like eyelet or smocking are perfect for spring and subtly signal you’re ready for summer. Or, combine a colorful graphic tee with a denim skirt and boots for the perfectly balanced MGC outfit. Remember to toss a cardigan or a fitted jacket in your bag so you’re ready when the temp inevitably drops in the evening.

