Culture Shock 101: An International Student’s Guide to Life in the US

For many international students like myself, family weekend meant FaceTiming loved ones oceans away, unable to make the trip to Providence. With most of my friends understandably busy with their families, I found myself hanging around campus with other “parentless” international students. This led us to reflect on all the random “American” moments and cultural quirks that caught us off guard since arriving in Providence. From jaywalking to ridiculously huge restaurant portions, here are some of my biggest culture shocks since moving from Japan to the US—and some tips for surviving them.

Tipping

Although the US isn’t the only country that tips, it was a custom I had to learn quickly. Back home in Japan, tipping can actually be considered rude, as servers are expected to provide excellent service without expecting extra cash. There are a few small exceptions, like telling a taxi driver to “keep the change,” but nothing like US-style tipping.

Here, every time I go to Ceremony, Caffè Nero, or another cafe, and the person taking my order turns the tablet around, asking how much I want to tip, I panic. I used to have to turn to a friend, nudging them to pick the proper amount, after learning the hard way that tipping 20% at fast-food counters or cafes—where usually the worker only takes your order—is not customary. Now, after talking to friends and family more accustomed to tipping culture, I’ve learned that for sit-down restaurants, 15–20% is usually standard. But it’s not always that simple—they sometimes sneak in those gratuity charges. Those really got me—are you supposed to tip on top of that? My advice from what I’ve gathered: check the bill. If a high gratuity is already included, you can usually skip extra tipping or leave a smaller percentage.

I was shocked (yet again) when I realized tipping isn’t limited to restaurants. Hair salons, nail salons, and other businesses expect it too. I had considered treating myself to a cute little fall manicure, but after realizing how much a tip would up the price, I decided to hold off until I’m actually employed.

Jaywalking

People here really live on the edge. I’ve witnessed countless near misses as pedestrians dash across crosswalks, ignoring red lights (though I’ve done it once or twice myself). In Japan, it’s simple: red means stop, green means go. Even at night with no cars around, people patiently wait for the light to turn green. Here on the other hand, it’s normal to eyeball the traffic and just go for it. I still awkwardly pause mid-intersection, unsure whether to run or step back. Rule of thumb: if the light is red but no cars are coming, or the cars also have a red light, you’re probably safe. Just watch for cars you may not have noticed, a lesson I’ve learned from one too many angry drivers honking at me (sorry!).

Food

Let’s talk portions. My first visit to the Cheesecake Factory? Jaw-dropping. And it’s not just restaurants—at cafes here, a “small” drink can be bigger than a large one in Japan. You can’t escape it at Brown, either, with the bottomless Andrews bowls. I remember eating my first yogurt bowl during orientation week, thinking I’d never want to see yogurt again. But now, my stomach has adjusted (a dangerous development), and I can actually see the bottom of my weekly yogurt bowls.

Then there’s the soda. One of the main differences I’ve noticed since coming to the US is that people really love their Diet Coke. The endless supply at Brown’s dining halls (ignoring the recent maintenance of the Andrews soda machine, which left many students devastated) makes it hard to resist. Meanwhile, in Japan, soda is more of a “special treat,” not a daily drink. Exploring the dining halls for the first time, I was amazed by the soda machines with endless sugary options whose names already made my teeth ache. I didn’t even know half of these flavors existed—maybe it’s time to give some a try.

Embrace the Chaos



So, for any international students out there struggling to get accustomed to this new environment—don’t worry, you’ll get there soon. Just have fun with it. All in all, the struggle of moving to a new country isn’t just leaving family and comfort zones behind. It’s also adapting to cultural quirks that make you pause and realize that just because you grew up a certain way doesn’t mean everyone else did too, or that it’s the only “right” way. That’s the beauty of immersing yourself in a new culture. And yes, reverse culture shock is real: when I go back home to Tokyo for winter break, I’ll definitely notice just how many “American” habits I’ve picked up. So have fun diving into a new culture whenever you get the chance. Maybe even study abroad during your time at Brown—you’ll probably return home amazed at all the uniquely American things you’ve gotten used to.