Coastal Granddaughter Style Cheat Sheet: How To Transition Your Wardrobe to Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

If you’re anything like me, “Coastal Granddaughter” is one of your favorite fashion aesthetics. However, it can be hard to keep up the Coastal Granddaughter aesthetic as the seasons change and linen is no longer temperature-appropriate. However, changing seasons and falling temperatures do not mean you need to stop dressing like the coastal granddaughter you are! These are my essential Coastal Granddaughter fall capsule pieces and how I would style them.

1. Low Rise Baggy Jean from Abercrombie & Fitch: I am such a huge fan of all A&F jeans and these are my recent favorites! Low rise/mid rise is totally coming back into style, and these ones, especially in a darker wash, are perfect for fall. I would pair these with a white tee, cardigan, and Uggs for a perfect fall look.

2. Organic Cropped Cardigan from Quince: Quince is a great pick for all cashmere and sweaters at an affordable price, and this cardigan is absolutely adorable. It is a perfect layering piece and great to wear on its own as well. Personally, I would get it in a navy or light blue, but they have tons of great color options.

3. Long Sleeves from Brandy Melville: While Brandy is definitely a bit controversial, they have great basics at affordable prices. I think their long sleeves are the ultimate fall layering piece to wear under your favorite sweaters or sweatshirts, and they won’t break the bank.

4. Martha Sweater in Red from Grey Bandit: I am absolutely obsessed with this cherry red color for fall, and I love the shape and fit of this sweater! I feel like it’s a great staple to have the back of your closet to spice up an otherwise boring outfit.

5. UGG Classic Ultra Mini: I know these are basic, but they are the classic fall/winter shoe that just goes with every outfit. I have had mine for three years, and I basically where them every day.

