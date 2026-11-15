Thanksgiving is a time for seeing loved ones, eating lots of food, and, in college, the calm before
the storm of finals. Whether you’re going home, visiting, or staying on campus, this is your guide
on how to make the most of your Thanksgiving break to come back ready, revived, and feeling
thankful!
- Catch up on some much-needed sleep
One thing I’m sure of is that almost every college student could do with some extra sleep. With
the chaos of homework, tests, and other obligations of college life, it is a luxury to get more than
7 hours of sleep per night. College is exhausting. A holiday like Thanksgiving gives you the perfect
window to rest and recover before coming back on campus. I know for me, I will be aiming for at
least 10 hours a night over break, not including the post-food coma nap…
- Spend time with loved ones
Whether you are going home to visit family, seeing friends, or spending the week with people on
campus, this is the best time to see your people and remind them you are thankful for them.
Watch a movie, go for walks, cook together, have gaming night, or spend a night talking. Life is
very hectic in college, and sometimes people have to be reminded they are loved. So whatever
you end up doing, make some time for bonding.
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- Get organized
Don’t worry, I am not encouraging you to spend your break worrying about school, but even
taking a couple of minutes to prepare for the next few weeks will make your transition back to
campus 10x easier. Clean out your backpack, straighten up your room, organize your notes,
update your Google Calendar, and make a list of things you need to do in the coming semester.
This definitely should not overwhelm you, but just take a quick minute to set yourself up for
success, then go back to coach rotting.
- Treat yourself
Use your break as an opportunity to enjoy the little things you haven’t had time to do in the
whirlwind of college life. Whether that means getting your nails done, reading a fun book,
watching that show you have been wanting to see, or having a self-care night, make time for
something that makes you happy. You don’t need to be productive! Just do something simply
because you enjoy it.
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- Go Outside!
I know that’s what your parents probably told you as a kid, but they may have been on to
something. After spending most of the time in classrooms, libraries, and other study spaces, we
could all use some fresh air. Try to find a change of scenery. Go for a morning walk, visit a new
area, check out a local farmer’s market, take a day trip, or find a new place to eat! You don’t
have to go somewhere far away, but sometimes, reconnecting with nature really is needed.
Whether it’s a vacation or stay-cation, use your free time to go outside and take in the nice
weather before the Rhode Island winter hits.
- Try a New Look
Break is the perfect excuse to experiment with your style before hard launching it on campus.
Try out some different makeup looks or hairstyles, wear that outfit you have been too scared to
wear, and maybe even treat yourself to buying something unique or revive something from the
back of your closet. Your style is meant to change and evolve, so use this time to have fun
without the pressure of college life.
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Thanksgiving may seem quick, but it’s time away from your daily stressors and routines and
time to rest before getting back into testing season. Recharge, connect with loved ones, and
take advantage of this time. Hopefully these ideas have inspired your own Thanksgiving break
agenda. Hope everyone has a wonderful break and comes back refreshed and ready to take on
the rest of the semester!