Brighten Up the Gloom: Four Tips for Staying Positive All Winter Long

It is officially the last weekend of Eastern Daylight Time! This means that next Sunday at 2 am, clocks will “fall back” an hour. Although we get an extra hour of sleep, days are going to continuously get shorter until the Winter Solstice on December 21st. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which occurs during seasons with less sunlight, affects millions every year. Here are a few tips to address and combat SAD while living and learning in an academically rigorous environment.

1. Acknowledging the effects of sad

Although SAD affects everyone differently, it’s important to address and acknowledge it rather than push it aside. Keeping negative feelings bottled up can lead to worsened mental health. Openly talking with trusted sources like family, close friends, and professional resources (such as CAPS for Brown students) can help them understand how to better support you and help you understand your feelings. Finally, practice self-care and be gracious to yourself.

2. Practice Gratitude

With the holiday season right around the corner, writing down what you are grateful for can add positivity to your life. I also like to put up a countdown on my phone to an event I am excited about, such as visiting a friend or going home for Winter Break. It gives me something to look forward to, especially on gloomier days!

3. romanticize the holidays

I love the holidays, as I can leave school and go home to see family and friends! I also love all the festivities and events during the holiday season. Finding fun events to go to, such as holiday shopping or light displays, especially with friends and family, can bring additional joy to your life and provide events to look forward to. It’s also important to find joy in smaller day-to-day activities like baking or painting!

4. Plan out your days

One of the most effective ways to combat SAD is by maximizing sunlight exposure and Vitamin D. In addition to taking supplements or getting a light therapy box, plan out your days around sunlight hours. For example, try to spend some time outside in the morning and early afternoon before the sun sets at 4:30. If you need to study, switch up your routine between cute cafes off campus and libraries!

SAD is a very real depression that affects millions annually. As days begin shortening, it’s important to address its effects and practice self-care while adding little bits of positivity to brighten your days.