Beyond the Black Puffer: A Guide to Winter Fashion at Brown 

As temperatures cool, Brown’s eclectic fashion scene begins to blur into one homologous clump of black puffer jackets. The student uniform of the Aritzia Super Puff and North Face Down Puffer are classics for a reason– they are warm, practical, and easy to pair with any outfit. But, in the times between October and March, individuality can get lost underneath all of that Down filling.

This winter, we can do better. With some creative thinking, it’s possible to stay warm and stylish even when temperatures drop. Here’s how to survive the upcoming puffer season without sacrificing your individual expression.

1. Ditch the Puffer

When the first chill hits, we all automatically reach for our marshmallow man jackets and call it a day. This year, instead of reaching for the same black jacket, opt for this Uniqlo down puffer layer as a warm base to build upon. These thin jackets offer warmth without bulk, making it possible to layer a chic wool trench, barn jacket, or leather jacket over top. If you hate the feeling of too many sleeves, try this down puffer vest instead to keep your core warm while keeping your arms free.

2. Layers, Layers, Layers

As a New York native, layers have gotten me through some of the roughest cold spells. Strategic layering is the key to winter fashion, allowing you to stay cozy without hiding your outfit. Invest in quality base layers, such as Quince’s 100% Merino Wool long sleeve or Uniqlo’s HEATTECH leggings. When buying base layers, focus on quality fabrics like wool and cashmere rather than cotton. Although expensive, wool and cashmere will keep in heat much better than other fabrics and are well worth the cost.

3. Accessorize Like It’s a Sport

If you must cover your outfit, let your accessories do the talking. A chunky earring, patterned sneaker, or fluffy bright scarf can easily add some personality back to your winter looks. Experiment with other forms of jewelry, like bag charms or shoe charms, to bring some glam even when your bracelets and necklaces are covered up.

4. Let Your Hair do the Talking

If you don’t want to buy anything new, work with what you already have– your hair! A fun (and free) hairstyle can completely transform the vibe of your outfit without much effort. Feeling chic? Opt for a french twist or claw clip updo. Feeling sleek? Slick your hair into a tight and clean bun.

Winter is also the perfect time to take a few fashion risks. If you’ve been debating bangs, a fresh haircut, or a new hair color, consider this your sign to take the leap. Your hair is one of the few parts of your look that won’t be hidden under a jacket, so make it count!

5. Mix Textures

Cold weather means more layers, and layers mean opportunities to experiment with textures! Start with the classics– think denim, wool, or cashmere– as a base. Then, layer in something more unexpected, like a faux fur jacket or studded suede bag. For more subtle looks, opt for corduroy or velvet to add some interest without stepping too far outside your comfort zone. For inspo on how to mix textures and fabrics, turn towards boho chic brands like Isabel Marant and Zadig and Voltaire.

The Bottom Line Winter at Brown is inevitably coming, but fashion doesn’t have to go into hibernation. By layering effectively, being smart with fabrics, mixing textures, and focusing on accessories, you can easily elevate an outfit and not hide behind a jacket. Want some guidance on the best cashmere brands to invest in this winter? Check out the 3 Cashmere Sweater Brands That Should Be On Your Radar.