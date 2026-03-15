Are Barebells Worth the Hype? 8 Flavors, Ranked

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Previously, I wrote about how the protein industry has become an almost omnipresent force in American grocery stores—and in some cases, goes too far. But there’s nothing inherently wrong about hitting your protein goals in ways that feel sustainable to you.

My friends and I recently discovered that Gourmet To Go (Brown’s market under Campus Center) has a pretty wide selection of protein bars, among other snacks. After seeing Barebells all over TikTok, we decided to give them a try.

And honestly? We were impressed.

Barebells were invented in Sweden in 2016 to “provide a delicious alternative to snacks and desserts” without compromising on flavor. They produce their original protein bar line, a vegan protein bar line, a soft bar line, and some protein milks and sodas. Their website currently features 18 original, 3 vegan, and 5 soft bar flavors.

Though I’m certainly eager to try some of these (especially Peanut Butter & Jelly and the new Brownie Batter), Brown doesn’t carry every flavor. My friend and I have started to rank the ones they do carry, though, and here are my opinions so far (concerning taste only!):

Birthday Cake (4.0/10.0)

This was a disappointment, as I’m usually fond of super-sweet snacks and can forgive a bit of an artificial taste. However, I didn’t get any birthday cake flavoring out of this, and was honestly not a fan at all.

Peanut Butter (6.0/10.0)

Reese’s are my favorite candy, so I was expecting to love this peanut butter flavored bar. However, it didn’t impress me, and I felt bored by the artificial-tasting peanut tone.

Cookies & Cream (6.5/10.0)

To be honest, this was good! But I didn’t get a whole lot of “cookies and cream”. I felt like this bar was a little plain and could be easily improved with some strong flavoring.

Caramel Choco (8.0/10.0)

This was the first soft bar variant that I tried, and I’ve got to say, I loved the texture. It felt like I was eating a Twix bar! The caramel is the perfect addition.

Caramel Cashew (8.0/10.0)

This was actually the first Barebell flavor I tried. I didn’t get a lot of cashew flavoring, but it still felt indulgent and chocolatey. I think Barebells honestly just know how to do caramel right. This is what put me onto their brand.

Chocolate Dough (9.0/10.0)

This is where Barebells really had me hooked. This tasted like a brownie candy bar, just with a little protein chew. I will absolutely be going back for more.

Banana Caramel (9.5/10.0)

I’m not always the biggest fan of artificial banana flavoring. And in my opinion, if you don’t like it, then you probably won’t like this bar. But something about it hits the spot, especially with that caramel layer providing the perfect complementary chew. I seriously have to recommend this flavor to anyone.

Creamy Crisp (10.0/10.0)

Finally, we’ve reached my favorite Barebell flavor that I’ve been able to find so far in Gourmet to Go! Apparently, it doesn’t have coconut flavoring, but it actually reminded me of an Almond Joy with some gooey caramel layered in. I would eat this minus the protein.

Takeaway

So, the flavor profile of these bars is pretty impressive. I’m not a super picky eater (I mean, please, I love artificially sweetened snacks), but I still think I have the credentials to verify that these bars are seriously good. As for the nutrition, here’s a dietitian’s takeaway:

“Personally, I do enjoy the Barebells protein bars because of the texture, the flavor options, and the macronutrients of each bar. To incorporate them into a balanced snack, I would recommend that you pair them with a colorful food such as berries, an apple, celery sticks, or baby carrots!”

– Lauren Twigge, Registered Dietitian

Essentially, Barebells are a convenient way to get in some protein, but shouldn’t be replacing meals or whole foods in your diet. At the end of the day, they are still processed and contain chemicals you wouldn’t necessarily find in other snacks. Plus, the sugar alcohols may be hard to digest for some.

But if you want a convenient and tasty protein-filled snack, go pick up a Barebell bar with your flex points and see how you like it.