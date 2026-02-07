A Sweet Spread for Your Soulmates: Galentine’s Day Snacks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between the stubborn snow covering every sidewalk and the preparation for mid-semester stress, February in particular calls for a cozy get-together. With February 14th right around the corner, we all have the perfect chance for a fun night in with loved ones. Whether you’re planning Valentine’s Day with your partner, friends, or both, you’ll be sure to need some fun snacks and drinks to keep you warm and satisfied. Especially in college, not everyone has the time, money, or kitchen appliances to come up with an elaborate spread. Lucky for you, I have the perfect ideas below so that you can enjoy the holiday instead of stressing over the preparation.

Festive Sweet Treats

My first stop if you’re looking for fun and relatively inexpensive treats is Trader Joe’s. They’re definitely my favorite grocery store near campus, and always full of new and delicious products. Some of their best Valentine’s goods are their Jelly Bean Hearts, Raspberry Mousse Cakes, Heart-Shaped Macarons, and Sugar Cookie Dough Hearts. All four products are under six dollars and are sure to be loved. The Raspberry Mousse Cakes are especially delicious: with the perfect amount of sweetness and a lovely raspberry flavor, the only challenge will be not eating them on the way back to your dorm.

Easy, Aesthetic-Crowd Pleaser: The Snack Board

I’m sure by now most of you have had a charcuterie night TikTok pop up on your FYP. If not (where have you been?), each person brings a mini board with its own theme. For example, for Valentine’s, one person could do chocolate, and another cheese and crackers. If you are in need of some extra inspiration, here is a handy guide for a girl’s night. Charcuteries don’t have to take too much effort – you can always pop into Whole Foods, Target, or Trader Joe’s and grab a few things that look good. To make it aesthetically pleasing, feel free to browse through Pinterest for plenty of examples.

Cozy Drinks You Need to Include

You’ll want a couple of options to wash down your delectable boards and Heart-Shaped Macarons. First is a classic: hot chocolate. I’m personally a Swiss Miss fan, but I think it’s hard to go wrong simply picking up some cocoa powder and milk from the most convenient store and making it yourself. If you or your friends have a kettle, you can also set up a little tea station. The Ratty always has plenty of options to choose from, and their cranberry apple green tea is surprisingly tasty. Feel free to choose a couple of different bags and let everyone make their own mug. If you’re looking for something a little colder, Trader Joe’s, as per usual, has some amazing sparkling juices, along with a non-alcoholic rosé that everyone can enjoy.

The Reason for a Valentine’s Celebration

You don’t need the perfect date to enjoy the holiday; you just need some of your closest friends and a few snacks. While it’s so easy for us to get wrapped up in all of our classes and extracurricular activities around Brown, remember to take advantage of Saturday, celebrate your friendships, and have some fun! And if at any point you might need some quality me-time, here are the perfect romance books to snuggle up with.