It’s the middle of September, the Club Fair has long passed and you still don’t know what clubs there are let alone which ones you should join. You might not know how to join a club. If this is you, don’t worry. I was in the same position my freshman year. You might be unsure if you want to stay with the same organizations you participated in during high school or try something new. Lucky for you college is the perfect opportunity to explore anything and everything that calls to you. There are so many clubs and organizations at Brown that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Don’t feel pressured to have it all figured out right away. Take some time to attend a few meetings and talk with members and sooner or later you’ll find an organization that feels right. Remember that everyone’s experience and journey is different.

The one thing I can say with confidence that is true for everyone is that there is a place for you. Joining clubs/organizations is a valuable experience that goes beyond just your resume. It gives you the chance to find friends with similar interests and build meaningful connections that could last a lifetime. Clubs give you a safe space to decompress after a hard day. They give you the opportunity to pursue your passions and explore new experiences. They give you a sense of community when college feels lonely and far from home. When you find a club that fulfills you, you will find yourself growing and learning and becoming the best version of yourself, with an undeniable sense of capability and confidence.

The key is to find a balance that works for you. With all of my heart and wisdom I beg you not to overload your schedule with clubs and E-board positions. Managing your classes at Brown is hard enough as it is. For me, the golden number for extracurricular organizations is three: one for professional growth, one for passion, and one just for fun.

Organizations for Professional Growth*

Connections, connections, connections! You’re at Brown so please take advantage of the network at your feet. Joining an organization that focuses on professional growth is one of the smartest decisions you can make at college. You will be given an abundance of resources to strengthen and develop career skills and gain hands-on experience that you can’t often get in the classroom. Additionally, you will have the chance to connect with other students, faculty, and industry professionals that can provide you with guidance and mentorship in your professional journey.

Here are some great orgs to consider joining for professional growth.

Scholars of Finance, Bruno Finance Society

Women in Business

Brown Undergraduate Pre-Law Society, Women’s Pre-Law Society, Black Pre-Law Association, Brown Undergraduate Law Review

Brown Pre-Med Society

Brown Consulting Club

Girls Who Code

Model United Nations

Brown Lecture Board

Organizations for Passion*

College is the time to follow your passions and explore what your community has to offer you. Joining a club that lets you pursue what you’re passionate about is a cheat code for feeling fulfilled with your college experience. It allows you to immerse yourself in something that motivates you. Being surrounded by peers with a shared passion will push you to grow intellectually and as a person. If it calls to you, try it. If you can think it, Brown probably has it.

Here are a few passion-focused organizations:

The Brown Daily Herald, Brown Political Review

Student Affinity Groups: Black Student Union, Korean American Students Association, etc.

Brown Votes

Ivy Film Festival

Fashion @ Brown

No Empty Seats

Women’s Health Advocacy Group (WHAG), Sexual Health Advocacy through Peer Education (SHAPE)

Organizations Just for Fun!

Lastly, I recommend joining a club simply because you love it. Not every extracurricular activity has to be about preparing for your future/career, you can do something for personal enjoyment. Take the time to unwind, meet new people, and have fun!

Here are some clubs I think would be loads of fun:

Greek organizations

Brown Cooking Club

Acapella groups: Chattertocks, Shades of Brown, etc.

Chess Club

Club Sports

Brown Noser

Theatre Collective

*These lists are not exhaustive. Please visit Brown’s Undergraduate Student Activities website for a list of all active organizations: https://studentactivities.brown.edu/student-groups/undergraduate-student-groups