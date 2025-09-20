A Busy Girl’s Day to Night Transition: How To Build An Outfit That Works Double

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Busy Girl Struggle

Outfit after outfit falling into the bin, the clothes keep piling up, and with the few washing machines available in every dorm, it seems unfeasible to wash it all so often. However, I propose a solution to this that might not only aid the load of laundry but also provide less stress in your daily life when it comes to creating cute outfits for the entire day. An outfit that you can take notes in during lecture and go to your TA’s office hours in, and also dance like nobody’s there and hang out with your friends in their dorm. Putting on an outfit for the entire day gives you more time to focus on school, work, and all the things you love.

Start with the Bottoms

First things first, bottoms matter. Whether you’re feeling jeans or fearing the cold, or if you’re feeling bold and want to wear a skirt, deciding what you want your base to look like is the first thing you must decide. If I know I am doing something at night, I usually like to opt for a black skirt, but knowing what you would feel comfortable with throughout every moment of the day matters, so pick carefully.

Choosing the Right Top

Next comes the top. Now, tops are great and can always be subject to change. If you want to wear something modest and formal in the morning and change into something more revealing at night, you definitely can. However, if you’re looking for a way to keep your morning and night the same, I would highly recommend wearing something on the safer, more modest but cute side. Something like this shirt would be perfect for wearing day and night because it is appropriate to raise your hand in class with but also for any digital photos you want to take later. Some shirts that are also perfect for this occasion are halter tops and satin camis. Another idea is wearing a more promiscuous top to class with a small cardigan or a sleeve shrug cardigan to cover a backless shirt, then taking it off when the sun sets.

Accessories and Shoes

Accessories and shoes go a long way. Changing your tiny hoops into large hoop earrings and wearing a layered necklace at night are both things to consider when getting ready to go out. Abandoning that backpack for a wristlet like this one or a shoulder bag can transform your outfit and let the world know you’re ready for some fun. A lot of girls are interested in changing into heels, but given the absolute certain pain you will experience, I’d recommend looking into boots instead. High-cut boots are perfect for someone looking to wear something morning and night because they don’t kill your feet throughout the day and go perfectly with a small skirt. If you’re opting for jeans instead, sneakers are fine, but be wary of the potential that they might get dirty, so wearing your brightest white shoes might not be the best choice.

Hair Transition

Hair is another idea I would recommend taking advantage of. Some good hairstyles to wear during the day include a slicked-back bun or ponytail, then letting loose at night with curls, or if you’re feeling festive, even a blowout. It’s also great if you want to shower and wash your hair before you go out; that way, your day-three hair can stay away while your fresh hair makes an appearance at night.

Last Words

All in all, outfits are a great way to make sure you not only feel comfortable expressing yourself and being taken seriously by peers and professors alike but also feel confident and beautiful in every photo you take. Making sure you have an outfit that can easily be used for both might seem hard but not impossible, and I hope that with my recommendations, you all can find a way to make it possible and enjoy more time worrying about the things that really matter, and not a messy room of clothes you can’t decide to pick. If you want to shop, pick up one of these fall night out essential pieces.