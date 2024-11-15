8 Items I’m Adding To My Christmas Wishlist

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the holiday season is coming upon us! The holidays, in my opinion, are truly the most magical time of the year. With the holidays coming up, it’s time to start building your ultimate holiday wishlist (if you’re anything like me, your mom has been asking for your list since Halloween)! So, grab a Sugar Cookie latte, hit play on your favorite holiday playlist, and take a look at everything I’m adding to my list:

I am absolutely obsessed with matching pajama sets. I personally think they’re the secret hack from making you feel like you have your life together overnight. I love this cute printed one from Skims. Skims clothes are also the comfiest and perfect for lounging around.

I already have these jeans in one wash and want literally every color for Christmas! Abercrombie & Fitch curve love jeans are the absolute comfiest out there, and these jeans are so on-trend. They’re a little bit baggy but are super flattering. I would definitely recommend adding these to your list!

I don’t know about you, but this top has been ALL OVER my Tiktok FYP, and I think it’s so cute. I think it’s such a great layering piece for all seasons, and I love all of the different patterns – animal print is so in style right now!

I have been loving all of the activewear sets I’ve been seeing from CSB. CSB is the activewear brand that I didn’t know I needed. All of their activewear sets are so cute, and they have adorable loungewear as well.

Summer Fridays is my favorite lip balm of all time! The flavors are amazing, they are super hydrating, and they give your lips a perfect sheen. I always have one on me whenever I leave the house!

If you have ever gone out with me, you know I always have a cute bag on my shoulder. This one is going to be my go-to in the New Year! It comes in so many different colors. I love it because I think it’s simple enough to go with any outfit but has enough special touches to be unique!

These slippers are my go-to “walk around the dorm shoe.” They are so comfy and cute – honestly could not recommend them more!

Gorjana is my go-to jewelry brand and huggies are my go-to earnings, so I think this is the perfect set! These are the perfect earrings because they will simultaneously go with and elevate any outfit!

