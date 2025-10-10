6 Halloween-Themed Day Trips from Providence to Make the Most of Your Long Weekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No place does Halloween quite like New England. With its colonial history, fog-covered cemeteries, and small towns that look straight out of a gothic novel, the region practically invented spooky season.

Living in Providence puts you right in the middle of it all. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick ghost tour or a full-on paranormal road trip, these six Halloween-themed day trips capture the eerie, enchanting spirit that makes this corner of the country the best place to spend October.

1. The Conjuring House- Harrisville, RI

Only 45 minutes from Providence, the real-life house that inspired The Conjuring is a must-visit for horror fans. Once home to the Perron family, whose paranormal experiences became the basis for the 2013 film, the farmhouse now hosts tours, investigations, and overnight stays. Guests report cold spots, flickering lights, and whispers echoing through empty rooms. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, seeing this infamous house is an unforgettable way to kick off spooky season.

Be warned, I’ve heard the owners of the house have faced some legal troubles, so check if they are still operating…

2. The Lizzie Borden House- Fall River, MA

“Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 whacks…”—you know how the rhyme goes. Just a 30-minute drive from Providence, this infamous Fall River home is the site of the 1892 double murder of Andrew and Abby Borden, for which Lizzie was accused (and acquitted). Today, it operates as a museum and bed-and-breakfast, offering tours that recount the gruesome details and theories surrounding the case. Brave visitors can even spend the night if they don’t mind sleeping with the ghost of an axe-slinging slasher.

3. The Salem Witch Trials- Salem, MA

Few places capture the spirit of Halloween like Salem. Roughly an hour and a half from Providence, this seaside town is steeped in history from the 1692 witch trials, when paranoia and superstition led to the execution of 20 innocent people. Today, Salem honors its haunting past with museums, historic sites, and ghost tours that walk you through its cobblestoned streets. Visit the Witch House, the Salem Witch Museum, or the Witch Trials Memorial for a day that’s both spooky and sobering.

4. The Headless Horseman- Sleepy Hollow, NY

If you’re up for a longer drive (about three hours), Sleepy Hollow is worth the trip. Made famous by Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, this Hudson Valley village leans all the way into its ghostly lore. During October, the town transforms into a Halloween haven. Enjoy haunted hayrides, lantern-lit cemetery tours, and sightings of the Headless Horseman himself. The Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where Irving is buried, is a must see.

5. Mercy Brown, New England’s Last Vampire- Exeter, RI

One of New England’s eeriest legends lies just 40 minutes south of Providence. In the late 1800s, when tuberculosis ravaged Exeter, locals suspected the dead were preying on the living. When 19-year-old Mercy Brown died, her body was exhumed and her heart was burned to “protect” her family. Her grave still draws visitors curious about Rhode Island’s vampire panic and the superstitions that once gripped rural New England.

6. The Providence Ghost Tour

You don’t have to leave town to experience something supernatural. The Providence Ghost Tour takes you through the city’s historic East Side, where you’ll learn about its haunted past, tragic love stories, and eerie encounters that still linger among the cobblestones. It’s the perfect way to end your Halloween weekend, but book now!

