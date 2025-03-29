The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Close to half of American college students are single, yet there seems to be inherent shame in admitting that you are single. There is an assumption that if you are single, you should be dedicating your weekends to searching for a partner: attending mixers or parties, perusing the apps, or scanning the dining halls for your future significant other. Less discussed, however, are the perks that come with the single life: stronger friendships, more time to invest in hobbies or goals, and the freedom to spend your time how you please. Singledom is not a deficit in need of fixing, unless you choose to see it that way. Singledom can hold a wealth of opportunities to spark joy, grow, and learn more about yourself.

Date Yourself

Dates do not belong to romantic partnerships! Although it may be daunting to wander into a coffee shop alone or sit solo at a restaurant, it is a valuable lesson in self appreciation. Take the time to set a date, dress up, and take yourself to a coffee shop, restaurant, or museum. If you are at a loss for what to do, try bringing a book or striking up a conversation with the waiter or a stranger. Some of my most cherished times have been solo dates alone ambling down the aisles of a bookstore or conversing with a fellow diner next to me at a restaurant.

Curate Your Space

When you share a space with a significant other, decor choices often become compromises with a series of wins and concessions. While you are single, take the time to enjoy curating your own space with decor that reflects your individual sensibilities, without the compromises. Find plants to tend, source candles that evoke pleasurable memories, hang art that speaks to you.

Lean into Freedom

When you are with a significant other, much of your free time is spent doing activities you mutually agree upon. Take advantage of being single and try new hobbies that pique your interest without worrying whether someone else will like it. Delve into painting, try your hand at pickleball, or take swimming lessons. Say yes to the wacky, weird, and out of the box to find what you truly enjoy.

Elevate the Mundane

We all can become stuck in our less than extraordinary routines: studying, making dinner, working out. It doesn’t take much to elevate these normal experiences, however. Romanticize dinner by picking out a new recipe to try, turning on music, and plating your meal on real plates; buy yourself flowers for the kitchen table or your bedroom; find a bath bomb or scented body scrub you love and luxuriate in your daily shower or bath.

Pour Into Friendships

It can be difficult to split time between friendships and relationships when you are dating, so take advantage of being single and pour yourself into nurturing your friendships. Host small dinner parties or fun brunches, go on spontaneous day trips, or set up a weekly coffee date with your closest friend. All relationships take time and effort, not just romantic partnerships.