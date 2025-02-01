4 Untraditional Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is approaching and aisles upon aisles teem with pink and red-themed decorations. There is an inherent element of pressure associated with any holiday season. Of course, you want to make the most of the celebratory occasion and spend time with loved ones. During college, however, it can be challenging to find the time and resources to live out the picture-perfect Valentine’s Day, rose-filled experience, so I am here with some more practical – but (dare I say!) equally enjoyable – alternatives.

Whether you are single, dating, or in a relationship, here are five untraditional ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day and embrace the essence of the holiday: celebrating love and connections between people!

Call a relative you have not spoken to recently

When you are far away from home, it can be easy to get caught up in the swirling patterns of going out, going to class, and productivity; however, Valentine’s Day presents an opportunity to reach out to and share some love with a relative you have not spoken to this semester. Whether it be your sibling or a more distant relative, strengthening connections with your family is such a lovely way to celebrate Valentine’s day.

Host a girl’s Rom-Com movie night with themed snacks and treats

If you know me, it is no surprise that romantic comedies might just be my most favorite genre of film. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to gather some of your best friends and have a pajama movie night. Channel your inner fourth grade self with this “sleep-under” Galentine’s event. No sleepover or sleepunder is complete without sweets and snacks, and luckily Feed the Cheeks (190 Angell St) has got you and your friends covered. Venture over to their near-campus storefront and get as much soft serve and cookies as you please. My personal favorite: the funfetti cookie. Be sure to check out their seasonal flavors as well!

Send handwritten notes and care packages to loved ones

Gift giving is undeniably one of my love languages, and sending care packages and / or special handwritten notes to your loved ones, friends from home, and your best friends at college is very apropos. Pick out Valentine’s-themed stationery (or, better yet, draw on a plain card yourself!) and fill your box with pink and red tissue paper. Personalize the care package with self-care items (such as lip balms, face masks, and hand cream for the winter months) and any other Valentine’s appropriate treats (i.e. dark chocolate hearts!).

Treat yourself to a manicure or self-care appointment!

Sometimes self-love can fall prey to a busy calendar and fast-paced college life, but Valentine’s Day can serve as a reminder to do something special for YOU! My favorite nail salon in Providence is Metro Nails (395 Wickenden St), and they offer a student discount, making this act of self-love all the more attainable. Other options include booking a higher-end workout class, facial or massage.