Valentine’s day is full of mixed feelings. Personally, I have been without a valentine for 20 years, but that hasn’t prevented me from celebrating! This is the first year I’ve found a special someone and, as I reflect on the holiday, I wanted to encapsulate all the emotions that accompany a holiday surrounding love. Also, I’ll give gifts ideas for every era of Valentine’s!

Galentine’s Day

My favorite Valentine’s spin off is Galentine’s! Valentine’s can so quickly become depressing for women. I’m sure men feel the pressure of having a valentine, but I can’t speak for them. All I know is being alone on Valentine’s hits hard. So, don’t put the pressure on having a partner, turn the focus on the friendships in your life!

I have been in love with the Galentine’s day parties. Plan a cute activity and put together an aesthetic snack for you and your gal pals! Here are some ideas

wine and paint night

dinner party

rom-com watch party

festive baking (chocolate strawberries anyone?)

Classic Valentine’s

I am so excited to lean into the cheesy this year. Roses. Chocolates. Stuffed bears. I’m going all in on tradition. I sort of wonder if these gifts ever get old. Valentine’s day is so romanticized. If you can’t beat it at its own game, why not lean in? Here are some ideas for the classic valentine:

a dozen red roses

chocolate

heart jewelry

a Jellycat!

Disclaimer: you may be accused of being lazy if you get a classic valentine’s day gift. So, if you are going for a cheesy gift, make sure you go all out!

Self-Love Valentine’s

Sometimes Valentine’s is hard no matter what you do. In this case, make it all about you! Wear your comfiest PJs, order take out or make a delicious comfort meal, binge a rom-com, and rest. The only person you will be with your entire life is yourself! Here are my top ideas for loving yourself:

order your favorite take out

read your favorite romance (I can’t resist the proposal scene in Austen’s Emma)

watch a rom-com

bake aesthetic treats

At the end of the day, Valentine’s is what you make it! Enjoy the love!