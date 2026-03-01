5 Realizations I Had While Watching Love Story: Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Watching Love Story: Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr. felt less like revisiting a celebrity romance and more like examining a moment in American cultural history. The series invites viewers to look beyond 90s nostalgia, minimalist fashion iconography, and tabloid headlines. What it is is a story about visibility and vulnerability, and the fragile boundary between public fascination and private life. The story feels less like a romance and more like a case study in proximity to power, what it gives, and what it takes.

Being close to power offers access, influence, and a certain kind of visibility, but it fundamentally reshapes identity. For JFK Jr., proximity to power was inherited; for Carolyn, it was absorbed. The show demonstrates power isn’t neutral: it amplifies admiration while narrowing freedom. Every decision becomes symbolic and every misstep is magnified. What fame gives is status and attention at the expense of privacy, autonomy, and the ability to exist outside a narrative. Their relationship becomes less about compatibility and more about whether two people can sustain a “normal relationship” under the weight of so many expectations.

Sarah Pidgeon makes the most of her material as Carolyn Bessette, though it leaves you wishing for a more fully realized portrayal of such a compelling yet historically elusive figure.

Carolyn Bessette remains a largely unknown figure. Beyond the fact that she worked at Calvin Klein, much of what we “know” about her comes through image rather than substance. It has even been suggested by colleagues that the minimalist style so closely associated with her was partly shaped by Calvin Klein’s aesthetic expectations, raising the possibility that what became iconic may not have been entirely personal. Through Ryan Murphy’s adaptation, Sarah Pidgeon brings dimension and humanity to a woman who was widely admired but never fully understood by the public.

“The director’s choice to heavily define Carolyn’s restraint, stylistically and personally, read as a deliberate boundary in a culture that demanded constant performance.”

By emphasizing her minimalism, in dress, in speech, and affect, Murphy frames Carolyn’s restraint as control over the narrative the media is painting of her. In an era increasingly driven by exposure and commentary, Carolyn’s quiet becomes a form of pull against the world pushing her to share. The world around her demanded access and reactions; the show suggests she responded with distance. That distance feels less like detachment and more like self-preservation, an attempt to carve out privacy in a life that offered very little of it.

The 1990s media environment occupied an in-between space, intense and often unforgiving, but without the lasting digital permanence that defines our current moment.

The show captures that tension well. Carolyn is portrayed as someone deeply unsettled by the intrusion, hounded, dissected, and often misread. By contrast, figures like Daryl Hannah appear more equipped to absorb that scrutiny, better able to navigate the machinery of celebrity. The show frames the difference between Daryl and Carolyn largely through their tolerance for media scrutiny, and suggests that JFK Jr. noticed it too. Daryl appears more at ease within the spotlight, better able to absorb the demands of publicity as part of the life that came with him. Carolyn, while capable of handling it, seems far less willing to accept it as a given. In the 1990s, the press could be relentless, but it still relied on physical presence. Today, social media requires only brief snippets of video, and digital permanence has become a real fear, one that extends far beyond celebrity status.

American politics uniquely fuses lineage with fame, and the Kennedys stand at that fusion point.

In constitutional monarchies like the United Kingdom, lineage is formalized and institutional. In many parliamentary systems across Europe, political families may exist, but they operate within party structures that limit myth-making. In contrast, the United States is a republic built on the rejection of aristocracy, yet it repeatedly elevates certain families into symbolic dynasties. From the Cuomos to the Bushes to the Kennedys, Americans seems to have a fixation on turning these families into something more.