Meet Your Fall Style Icon: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the advent of social media, overconsumption has pretty much taken over Gen Z. It feels like each new season comes with a new wardrobe filled with clothes quick to fall out of fashion. In an era where it seems impossible to escape the capitalist influences on social media, maybe it’s time that our next style icon comes from the past.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was the wife of John F. Kennedy Jr. She was born in 1966 but passed away in a plane crash with her husband in 1999. Bessette-Kennedy worked as a Fashion publicist at Calvin Klein, and both during her life and posthumously revered for her simple yet timeless fashion.

While by no means is Bessette-Kennedy the inventor of capsule wardrobes, the cyclical nature of her pieces was unheard of in the 1990s. In a time when, much like now, every celebrity wore a new outfit every time they went out, Bessette-Kennedy is photographed in many of the same pieces, creating an iconic yet achievable closet. Let’s go through some of her staples and figure out how to cultivate her look for fall:

Base

For the base of your outfit, it’s important to find pieces you resonate with. To recreate the essence of her look, find the perfect pair of jeans. To evoke Bessette-Kennedy’s nature, avoid overly baggy jeans and opt for a mid-rise flare or straight leg. A tip I’ll give for all jeans purchases: if they aren’t comfortable, they aren’t worth it. Jeans are meant for everyday wear and comfort! You don’t need a million jeans, just a pair or two with a perfect fit.

As for your top, find the perfect basics. From a fitted button-up to a turtleneck knit top to even the classic white tee. Find a basic that you also love, something already in your closet you may have overlooked.

Finally, you’ll need shoes. As much as Bessette-Kennedy loved a simple sandal to match the fall weather, I’d find the perfect brown or black boot. This is another closet staple, a necessity for any fall-loving girl, and a perfect pairing with a simple yet elevated outfit.

Accessories

An interesting fact about Bessette-Kennedy is that she rarely wore jewelry. While this adds to the understated elegance of her look, her reasoning was seemingly simple: she didn’t want to draw attention to herself. When emulating the Bessette-Kennedy look, stay away from jewelry of any sort. If you do want to incorporate it, find a subtle way to do so, like a small chain or ring that doesn’t draw too much attention.

Headbands were also a Bessette-Kennedy staple. Finding a headband you love is a must for this next part, and while Bessette-Kennedy wears a tortoiseshell pattern, any plain headband should work for the look. If you aren’t in the mood for a headband, you can find a scarf and fashion yourself a bandana, which can be worn with anything.

We can’t forget about sunglasses! Bessette-Kennedy wears small round ones, but whatever shape suits your fancy will work with the look.

Outerwear

While I know most of us are Florida girls, that doesn’t mean outerwear is out of the question. One of my favorite parts of Bessette-Kennedy’s style is her coats. Her most popular is her leopard print coat, which she gave away after feeling she’d been photographed in it too much. Bessette-Kennedy also loved a plain, tan trench — a coat that goes with everything. She occasionally wore a patterned red coat, which added a pop to her outfits. Never pattern mixing her red coat was a statement piece.

As much fun as it is to emulate icons, remember it’s perfectly normal to cultivate our own personal styles! It’s important to use what you have. Just about anything can be elegant if you style it right.

Bessette-Kennedy’s fashion wasn’t flashy, but it was deeply authentic, and that’s what we all should take with us. So, put on a red lip and some neutral colors, and find the elegance of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!