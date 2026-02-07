5 Popular Items That Actually Live Up to the Hype

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With the amount of products, styles, and aesthetics trending, it can be hard to cut through the noise and tell what exactly is worth it, and what’s just popular for the perception that comes with it. Logos, names, and associations play a stronger role in our consumption than we think, and I’ve noticed this more than I’d like to admit in my own purchasing habits.

I’ve also experienced one too many moments of disappointment with trends, to the point that I now approach most popular products with initial apprehension. But on rare occasions, a few items will break through that wall with their glowing reviews and a need to fill, and it’s just hard not to fall for that once in a while. So without further ado, here are five trends I joined that actually turned out to be worth it:

1. Emi Jay Clips

Starting off with a little background, I discovered claw clips probably around freshman year of high school. I was quick to acquire one, seeing the older girls with their perfectly messy updos, but quickly realized a fatal flaw: being fine-haired, claw clips would never really stay secure in my hair long enough to actually be functional, and the drooping, tugging result never looked quite right on me. From freshman year on, I therefore deemed myself “not a claw clip girl.”

Fast forward to this past fall, my social media was suddenly flooded with videos raving about Emi Jay clips. I’m always one to deliberate on buying trendy items, but after a few weeks and a compelling Black Friday Sale, I caved. I ended up paying around $23 for a Lil Effing Clip in “Pink Chantilly,” while full price clips of this size are normally $30. Now as I’m sure most readers have just thought, that seems like an absurdly steep price to pay for a simple hair clip–and I still believe that. However, having owned it for a few months now, I can confidently say I would immediately repurchase one if I ever lost mine.

My reasoning boils down to simply this: Once I put my Emi Jay clip in, it stays in place the entire day, and by that I mean I never have to mess with it or re-position it. For my hair density and type, the Lil Effing Clip makes a perfect half-up, half-down, and this has become my go-to lazy hairstyle. I’ll also note that I’m able to create a full up-do with a little careful maneuvering, and this has lasted me through an hour-long yoga class before. Unfortunately, it really is just that good.

2. L.L. Bean Boat and Tote

Next up is the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote. I was actually gifted a monogrammed zip-top Boat and Tote by a family friend before starting college, almost two years ago now. This isn’t something I likely would’ve bought for myself at the time, even despite the amassing videos of praise, just because a simple bag didn’t seem like all that. However, having owned it for a while now, I can confidently say it’s worth the hype.

I currently use mine as an elevated laundry basket in my dorm room, bringing a touch of luxury to mundane routine, but it’s also been such a life savior on weekend trips, moving in and out of college, and long beach days, naturally. Now this could be said about any bag, sure, but the Boat and Tote is certainly more durable than most. I will never worry about stains or wear like I would with most totes, as this bag does longevity right. The family friend that gifted me one has actually owned hers for at least a decade and a half now, and the worn-in, traveled look brings it such a nostalgic charm.

Finally, we do have to account for the visuals. Boat and Totes are a long-standing emblem of life on the East Coast, and growing up in a beach town in Massachusetts, owning one only feels fitting. The simple, recognizable design is one that I believe will carry appreciation far beyond the current trend, and therefore I give this the stamp of approval.

3. Motel Rocks Low Rise Parallel Jeans

Moving on, we have the Motel Rocks Low Rise Parallel Jeans. Having been a trend for at least a year or two now, I’ve had time to really get acquainted with them. I currently own two pairs, in True White and Indigo Contrast Stitch, and I’ve genuinely fallen in love with the cut of the denim. They are the perfect amount of baggy while still allowing for a bit of shape, and the low-rise (or arguably mid-rise) is flattering like nothing else.

Having had a pair since freshman fall, I’ve also worn them in quite a bit, and they remain my go-to for both day and night-time wear. I’ve had friends borrow them often, and even purchase pairs for themselves. I’ve flown in these jeans, driven for hours in them, and even accidentally slept in them once–if that isn’t a testament to how comfortable and cute they are, nothing ever will be.

I will note that sizing can be inconsistent between washes, so be prepared for a little trial-and-error. My white pair, for example, fits noticeably looser than the indigo pair, so if you’re considering either of those, keep that in mind. In general, I find their sizing to run slightly small, so I’d suggest considering a size up for most color variations.

4. IntImissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight Long Sleeves

Next on the docket are the Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight long sleeves. If you hadn’t seen these at some point in the past few months, I’d be surprised; they’ve taken over my TikTok and have even subtly made their way onto my Pinterest feed. An Italian lingerie brand, Intimissimi blew up for the simple yet elevated semi-sheer tops, made with a cashmere-blend fabric that’s irresistibly soft.

I tried to battle this purchase for a while before caving, but eventually ordered my first Boat Neck in “Vanilla” this past fall. I wasn’t in love with this top at first, because I’ll note that the lighter colors lean a bit more sheer and are slightly harder to style. After trying my friend’s black version over winter break, however, I finally understood what everyone was raving about. The dark colors of this top offer the perfect amount of sheer, to the point that in person and on camera you can just see the elegant silhouette of a bralette underneath, without it being the obvious focus.

After this moment and happening upon a Intimissimi store in my hometown mall, I fell victim to the trend once again. However, with the black color this time, I really do reach for the top enough for it to make it on this list. With a nude bra, I find that you can even get away with wearing it during the daytime, and it’s honestly a perfect transitional piece, as the cashmere in the fabric keeps you warmer than you’d expect for such a delicate piece.

5. Kérastase Hair Products

Finally, let’s talk Kérastase hair products. I actually had my first taste of this brand around a year ago after choosing a Sephora Birthday Gift that included a sample of their Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil, and the Nutrivite 8H Magic Night Hair Serum.

Beginning with the hair oil, my first impression of it was the nice, sophisticated scent. I swear it leaves my hair with a perfect whisper of clean and put-together whenever I finish my blowout routine. My hair feels soft, and never weighed-down, which is a big consideration for fine hair. I’ve been holding onto the sample in an effort to avoid the steep full-size price of $62, and it has honestly lasted me long enough to deem the cost worth it when the refill day finally comes.

Now, the night serum is what I heard a particularly large amount of hype around, especially this past summer. Beauty creators with hair almost down to their waists raved about the softness after just one use, and the healthy, long-lasting results were what really got me. Who knows if the review videos were ever genuine, but they certainly achieved their goal of getting me to try our this serum. I’ve used it quite a few times now, maybe every two weeks or so, and can confirm that my hair feels salon-level soft. So let it be known that the hype is unfortunately true. This is another product that I believe would last a while if you’re sparing and conscious with your use of it, helping the full-size price of $62 feel a bit less daunting.

While these are certainly my opinions based on my own needs and experiences, I will say that there’s usually a reason for a product’s exponential popularity, and these five have certainly become tried-and-true parts of my life in college. So, if you’re ever in the place for a splurge and have been considering one of these items, let this be your sign to purchase with confidence.