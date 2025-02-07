5 Hot Tips for New England Winters: An L.A Girl’s Survival Guide to Staying Warm

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, you just came back from winter break, and Providence is now in the single digits with snow covering the Main Green and icicles hanging from trees in North Campus. As a born and raised Californian, I was completely unprepared for my first New England winter. And my second New England winter. And even my third New England winter. But even though I once thought “freezing” was anything below 65 degrees, let me spill the tea (hot, obviously) and share some of my favorite tips for surviving a frigid New England winter.

Bundle Up!

First things first: Finding a good winter wardrobe is essential. Forget everything you know about “cute” winter outfits–we’re talking full winter survival mode here! Invest in a proper winter coat (no, that lightweight windbreaker from home doesn’t count) and good accessories, including warm socks, a hat, gloves (or mittens), and boots. Think puffy, think warm, think “I might look like a walking marshmallow as I make the trek from the Ratty to Barus and Holley, but at least I won’t be shivering to the bone.”

Layer, Layer, Layer!

On those days when the temperature creeps below zero (one time it was -22!), layers will be your best friend. I don’t mean you should break out your long johns, but strategically layer long shirts and sweaters or even leggings under your jeans that will keep you warm as you trek across campus (but not too warm that you overheat walking into Page-Rob’s sauna-like lobby). Avoid cotton and try to look for polyester or merino bases, like the Women’s Dune Sky Long-Sleeve from North Face or Patagonia’s Long-Sleeved Capilene® Cool Merino Blend Shirt.

Find a Cozy Spot at a Local Coffee Shop

Recently, I’ve loved spending time at Brown Bee Coffee, Providence’s newest it-coffee shop. Open daily (except Wednesdays) from 7 am to 4 pm (8 am to 4 pm on weekends), Brown Bee’s vibrant ambiance and cozy vibes are top-tier, and it’s a cozy getaway from the wind, rain, and snow. Some of my recent fav pastries have been their classic butter, french onion soup, and pistachio crunch croissants. But be warned, they sell out super fast! While you’re there, also make sure to try the bee latte (the cayenne adds a warm, spiced twist!) or the pistachio latte.

Embrace Fun Winter Activities Around Providence!

Instead of staying on campus all winter (trust me, I’ve tried), go explore what Providence has to offer during the winter months! Take the Brown Daytime Express Shuttle and go ice skating at the rink in downtown Providence. In fact, CCB has organized a free ice skating and hot chocolate event on Saturday, February 8th from 1:00 – 3:00 pm and 3:00 – 5:00 pm. From now to May 11, 2025, visit The Art of French Wallpaper Design exhibit at the RISD Museum, which features eighteenth- and nineteenth-century wallpapers, borders, fragments, and design drawings. If you’re tired of the stops on Thayer, go down to Madrid European Bakery in Wayland Square and have a cup of their divine truffle hot chocolate. When it snows out, grab your sleds (or mattresses) and go sledding down Ruth Simmons Quad! Here’s what nobody tells you: Winter is actually kind of fun at Brown! Once you learn to embrace it (because we have no choice), you’ll discover a whole new world of winter activities.

Transform Your Dorm from Ice Box to Cozy Cave

Last, but not least, try to make your dorm room the coziest oasis to hunker down during those days you don’t want to go outside. String lights, a sunset lamp, fluffy blankets, and a fluffy rug next to your bed will not only keep you warm and cozy but also brighten up your space—your saving grace when it gets dark (and even colder) at 4 pm.

Most importantly, know you’re not alone! Embrace this new adventure–even if that means bonding with your friends over your shared shock at what “real cold” feels like or starting a countdown to spring break. And soon, before you know it, the sun will start setting after 5 pm, the magnolias in front of Salomon and University Hall will start blooming, and Spring Weekend will be right around the corner. Just remember: March might feel like winter too. And sometimes April. But I promise spring will eventually come!