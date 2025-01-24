5 Fun Winter Activities in Providence to Shake the Winter Blues

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

It’s winter in Providence. And though this brings with it a bunch of rain, snow, wind, and other unwelcome weather occurrences, it also brings with it a number of fun and cute activities! Here are five fun things to do in Providence during the wintertime.

Ice Skating at the Providence Rink

Nothing captures the festivities more than this fun activity! Located right in downtown providence, this outdoor rink provides a fun little excursion for you and your friends to go and ice skate together. Hot drinks are also sold by the rink for an added layer of warmth and festiveness.

RISD Museum

Nothing brings people searching for indoor activities quite like cold weather! The RISD Museum is a short walk down college hill and contains a surprisingly extensive and good collection of art from a vast range of periods and styles. The museum cafe, Bolt, is also a must-visit, with great high-end brews, toasts, and pasteries for purchase.

Indoor Flea Market

The Providence Flea is one of RI’s most popular winter events, marketed as a “juried vintage and artisan/maker market” that carries ares from over 2500 local vendors, artists, ad creatives. Live music, food trucks, and more are also present, making the Flea a fantastic and fun atmosphere!

Visit the Lumina Art Exhibit

Lumina is a new light festival in Downtown Providence and will be here until Feb 20! This installation includes a number of cool features, such as a massive ice palace, light up parade, and more. Food trucks, beverage stands, and other treats are also available.

Grab a Cozy Dinner Out

Forbes recently featured Providence as one of America’s rising foodie locations. It hosts many fantastic restaurants with a wide variety of offerings. An appealing choice for the wintertime may be Italian, a cuisine Providence has no shortage of. Grab a cozy bite and drink at renowned places like Camille’s, Al Forno, or Bellini and you won’t be disappointed!