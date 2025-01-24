5 Fun Winter Activities in Providence to Shake the Winter Blues

It’s winter in Providence. And though this brings with it a bunch of rain, snow, wind, and other unwelcome weather occurrences, it also brings with it a number of fun and cute activities! Here are five fun things to do in Providence during the wintertime.
- Ice Skating at the Providence Rink
Nothing captures the festivities more than this fun activity! Located right in downtown providence, this outdoor rink provides a fun little excursion for you and your friends to go and ice skate together. Hot drinks are also sold by the rink for an added layer of warmth and festiveness.
- RISD Museum
Nothing brings people searching for indoor activities quite like cold weather! The RISD Museum is a short walk down college hill and contains a surprisingly extensive and good collection of art from a vast range of periods and styles. The museum cafe, Bolt, is also a must-visit, with great high-end brews, toasts, and pasteries for purchase.
- Indoor Flea Market
The Providence Flea is one of RI’s most popular winter events, marketed as a “juried vintage and artisan/maker market” that carries ares from over 2500 local vendors, artists, ad creatives. Live music, food trucks, and more are also present, making the Flea a fantastic and fun atmosphere!
- Visit the Lumina Art Exhibit
Lumina is a new light festival in Downtown Providence and will be here until Feb 20! This installation includes a number of cool features, such as a massive ice palace, light up parade, and more. Food trucks, beverage stands, and other treats are also available.
- Grab a Cozy Dinner Out
Forbes recently featured Providence as one of America’s rising foodie locations. It hosts many fantastic restaurants with a wide variety of offerings. An appealing choice for the wintertime may be Italian, a cuisine Providence has no shortage of. Grab a cozy bite and drink at renowned places like Camille’s, Al Forno, or Bellini and you won’t be disappointed!