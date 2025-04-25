The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

As inflation continues to put a dent in our wallets with no sign of slowing down soon, it is becoming increasingly hard to justify the morning Starbucks or lunchtime burrito or poke bowl on Thayer Street. You are not imagining the spike in prices, fast-casual prices have increased 100% over the past 5 years. While it can be incredibly easy to grab a quick meal from a spot near campus or DoorDash your dinner to the library when you are busy studying, it may not be the best use of your time or money. As a former takeout evangelist, it only took me a few weeks of making my coffee and meals at home to realize the cost and time savings were worth the additional planning. With a little bit of preparation and grocery shopping, you can have a roster of easy meals ready to go for those busy weeks. With less time spent waiting for your order and less money spent on an under-filled bowl, both your future self and your wallet will thank you.

Coffee

As much as I love a well made iced latte from my favorite cafe, spending upwards of $7 each morning is simply unsustainable. While I have an instant espresso machine, instant espresso powder can also be purchased and mixed with hot water for a similar result. Simply take two shots of your favorite espresso, mix with a little honey or cane sugar for a touch of sweetness, and pour over your ice and milk of choice for an easy iced latte that will surely beat the wait times and costs of your local coffee shop.

Yogurt Parfait

I enjoy starting my day with a light yogurt parfait and my favorite cafes seem to have their recipe down to a science. I assure you, however, that making your own yogurt and granola breakfast is not only cheaper, but more delicious and likely healthier than any coffee shop. I enjoy making a big batch of granola at the beginning of the week for weekday breakfasts, which allows me to control the flavors, mix-ins, and sweetness. You can easily buy granola at the store, however, I personally love any of the Purely Elizabeth granolas, which are grain-free and made from simple ingredients. In the morning, it takes me less than 5 minutes to put my yogurt into a container, sprinkle it with granola, and add any fruit I fancy. For extra cost savings, go for bananas, apples, or frozen berries!

Breakfast Sandwich

Although the cost of eggs is higher than normal these days, it is still cheaper to make your breakfast sandwiches at home rather than buy the $8 breakfast sandwich at your local deli or fast-casual restaurant. Simply toast up your favorite english muffin or bagel, top with a scrambled or fried egg, and load up any toppings you prefer, like cheese, avocado, hot sauce, or bacon. These can be prepped in big batches and frozen for quick and protein-rich breakfasts during the week – simply pop them in the microwave or toaster oven and dash out the door for class!

Burrito Bowls

It is certainly convenient to have numerous fast-casual Mexican restaurants near campus, but with prices continuing to rise, it might be a worthwhile investment to learn how to make them at home. While burrito bowls often contain numerous components, such as rice, beans, chicken thighs, salsa, and cheese, these ingredients are all relatively inexpensive compared to the price of a burrito bowl you buy out. Use this recipe to prep the rice, beans, and chicken at the beginning of the week and you will have quick and delicious burrito bowls lined up for your week ahead, all you have to do is assemble and top with your favorite fixings.

Salads

For better or worse, Thayer Street has yet to add a fast-casual salad spot to its otherwise diverse line-up of restaurants. Thankfully, we do have a Trader Joes in close proximity to campus. They truly excel in bagged salads, which are not only affordable, but delicious. My favorite is the Lemony Basil Arugula salad kit, but their Elote, Caesar, Mediterranean, and Sesame Crunch salad kits are also fresh and flavorful. I can usually get two full meals out of the kits by pairing them with an easy protein, like eggs, chicken, or chickpeas, and a source of carbohydrates, like a side of bread or pita.