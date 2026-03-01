5 Easy Breakfast Foods You Can Make In Your Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At Brown, having 8:30 am’s and 9 am’s makes breakfast in the Ratty a hard place to reach before class. I’ve discovered that making my own quick breakfast in the dorm helps my day start off better and makes me feel more focused in class. Here’s a list of my top five breakfasts to make!

Nespresso Coffee

Every morning, I take a Sweet Vanilla or Golden Caramel Nespresso pod and make a coffee with vanilla or oat milk creamer. It takes less than a minute, and it’s always the fastest way to wake up and feel energized. Having a Nespresso in my dorm makes mornings feel more routine, especially when I don’t have time to stop at Ceremony or Caffé Nero.

Yogurt Bowls

My go-to breakfast is a Fage Greek yogurt with blueberries and granola. I usually go to Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods and pick up fruit like mango, strawberries, or raspberries to mix in. It takes almost no time to assemble, and it’s filling because of the protein in the yogurt. I love to customize it depending on what fruit I get that week!

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seed pudding is one of the easiest breakfasts because I can prep it the night before. All you need are chia seeds and milk, and after sitting overnight in your mini fridge, it thickens into a pudding. In the morning, I add fruit, peanut butter, or granola. If you don’t want to make it yourself, Trader Joe’s also sells pre-made versions that are easy to grab on your way out the door!

Peanut Butter Toast

Peanut butter toast is simple but always reliable. With a toaster in my dorm kitchen, I sometimes quickly toast bread and add peanut butter, banana slices, or honey. It’s a great option when I want something warm and filling!

Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are another easy breakfast I occasionally prep ahead. I combine oats and milk in a container and leave it in your fridge overnight. In the morning, it’s the same steps to add fruit, nut butter, or granola. It’s convenient because it’s ready when I wake up, and it keeps me full through morning classes.

Having a few easy breakfast options in the dorm makes mornings less stressful and helps me start my day feeling prepared. Even on the busiest mornings at Brown, these quick breakfasts make it possible to eat well without sacrificing time!