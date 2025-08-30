5 Dinner Party Themes with Friends to Kickoff the School Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back-to-school season calls for the perfect excuse to gather your besties to throw a themed dinner party to reconnect. Whether you’re celebrating the start of the school year, a birthday, or just need a reason to dress up and eat good food, here are some fun and fabulous party themes to help you kick off the semester in style.

Berry Sweet

Celebrate all things fruity and fun! Think strawberry pinks, blueberry purples, and raspberry reds. Decorate with floral centerpieces and serve berry-inspired desserts like Whole Foods’ famous berry chantilly cake, fruit tarts, or raspberry lemonade cocktails.

Party Animal

Bring out your wild side with bold animal prints like cheetah, tiger, zebra, and snakeskin. Create your own tropical jungle and serve snacks with daring flavors. Perhaps a refreshing shark attack shirley temple and a meat lovers charcuterie board.

Sunset Soiree

Channel golden hour with a dreamy dinner party in warm, sun-kissed tones like orange, coral, blush, and gold. Bring this party outdoors to make it a rooftop hangout or a backyard picnic. Serve colorful charcuterie boards, mocktails with citrus slices, and encourage everyone to wear sunset colored hues.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

All things New England east coast vibes. Make bundles of hydrangeas for centerpieces and serve fresh seafood dishes like oysters on the half shell. Sip on a refreshing Hugo spritz with muddled mint leaves and extra spritzes of lemon.

Fancy Nancy

Frills, ruffles, sparkles, bows, tutus, and all of the above. This theme will heal your inner childish girly girl. Inspired by the beloved children’s book character, it’s about going all out. A very colorful dress-up tea party with mismatched china, feather boas, tiaras, and playful finger foods.

Fun Mocktail Party Pairings

Want to turn your dinner party into a themed mocktail night? Try these aesthetic pairings that can all be made without alcohol.

Sequins and Spritzes – Sparkly fits, Aperol spritzes, and disco balls

Polka Dots and Prosecco – Retro polka dot dresses with bubbly drinks

Minis and Martinis – Mini dresses, mini skirts, and mini martini glasses

Lace and Lemon Drops – Sweet, delicate vibes with a zesty twist

Bows and Bellinis – Ribbons in your hair and peach Bellinis in hand

Feathers and Fizz – Dramatic glam with feather accents and sparkling drinks

Weenies and Tinis – Hot dogs and/or pigs in a blanket + tiny drinks

Hosting a back to school bash is the perfect way to reunite with friends and catch up on summer updates all in one place. Blast some groovy music, cook, and, decorate together, don’t be afraid to make it a dance party in the process. Capture the moment and snap candids because these memories don’t last forever and you only go back to school so many times.