On an unseasonably warm October evening, I can’t help but crave a refreshing — and healthy — drink to enjoy while reading outside or chatting with friends in Plaza. Mocktails offer the perfect solution, especially for college students who aren’t yet 18. The alternative ingredients used in mocktails often provide more health benefits than those in alcoholic drinks, and the fruity flavors of many popular mocktails offer the perfect evening pick-me-up. Below, I’ve included some of my favorite summer and fall mocktail recipes that can be whipped up in only a few minutes.

If you enjoy anything with a hint of ginger, then this mocktail is for you. As a ginger fanatic myself (I have a habit of eating pickled ginger as a snack), I enjoy the refreshing flavor and health benefits of this cool summer drink as ginger can improve your digestion, combat inflammation and reduce bloating. Plus, it requires ingredients that are easily found around the house or at the local grocery store. The Sparkling Tangawizi will quickly become a staple at girls’ nights and group events, delighting guests with its fizz and flavor.

Peach is *the* classic summer fruit, gracing pies, cakes and smoothies from May to August. In the summer months, my diet consists almost entirely of peach-based dishes. This Peach Mocktail enables you to enjoy peachy flavors year-round. Furthermore, the mocktail recipe utilizes the shake-and-serve method, making it easier to prepare. Topped with basil and mixed with peach puree, this mocktail combines both sharp and sweet flavors in a drink that conjures up memories of freshly mowed grass and sparkling pools.

Pomegranate has recently reached lofty levels of popularity on social media apps like TikTok, and for good reason. Pomegranates have an incredibly unique flavor, adding flair to any drink they’re in. Pomegranate and lime juice balance the sweet and sour flavors in this mocktail perfectly. Enjoy this drink at a summer (or fall) picnic, on an evening date or at a cook-out. The possibilities are endless!

Like most of us, I am a vowed lover of autumn. As soon as the slightest October chill creeps into the air, I grab all of my fluffiest blankets and stock up on Trader Joe’s pumpkin-flavored treats (side note: buy the pumpkin ice cream). So, as soon as I spotted this spiced apple cider mocktail, I knew I had to try it. The inclusion of allspice berries, nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon sticks makes this drink smell as good as it tastes. Aromatic, rich and luxurious, hot spiced apple cider is best served on a chilly night while watching a cozy autumn movie.

If you’re interested in enjoying a popular cocktail —without the alcohol, of course — try this recipe. The staple ingredient of a mojito is mint, and this nonalcoholic mojito still has the minty bite of the original. It contains a base of sparkling water and simple syrup, making the drink incredibly easy to make and one your friends are sure to appreciate the flavor and sophistication of.

Whether you’re pursuing an alcohol-free lifestyle or simply underage, these recipes will delight your taste buds and improve your health. It’s often difficult to find inexpensive, healthy and flavorful drinks at restaurants, so making your own will save you time and money. Plus, follow these recipes and you’ll always be prepared for an impromptu social gathering — get ready to wow your friends with your mixology skills!