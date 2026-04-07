3 Great Day Trips for Brown Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester and school year are coming to an end, it is important to remember how valuable a fun day trip with friends is to allow you to stay rested and productive throughout your busy school week. As school work and extracurriculars get extremely busy, a day away from campus to reset is much needed. Here are three great day trip spots near Brown’s campus if you need a quick reset after a busy week.

Boston, MA

Whether you are visiting a friend who goes to school in Boston or you just want to explore a city with your friends, Boston is a great and easy day trip at any time of the year. A bonus is that it is just a train ride away from Brown. On Saturdays and Sundays, the MBTA weekend pass allows you to take the train to Boston and back to Providence for 10 dollars. You will likely find yourself going up to Boston a few times during the school year, and if the Harvard v. Brown game is being hosted in Cambridge, MA that year, be sure to get onto the packed train with your friends and have a day of fun with all of your classmates.

Salem, MA

While there is no direct train to Salem, a few quick transfers and a weekend pass will get you to the historical town in Massachusetts. There are several great restaurants and museums to check out while you are there. This is a great day trip, especially in the fall, and if you visit during the weekends leading up to Halloween, you will experience streets and shops full of people in costumes celebrating the spooky season.

Newport, RI

Newport is also a great weekend trip in all seasons. When it is warm, it is a great place to have a beach day with friends. You can also go shopping, visit the Newport Mansions, and eat lots of great food if it isn’t the right weather for a beach day. Lots of Brown students also visit Newport for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March! Bonus: your Brown ID allows you to get to Newport on the RIPTA bus for no additional cost to you!