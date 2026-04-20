3 Fun Facts About Brown University Buildings for Prospective Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Jo’s

After a late night, many Brown students wrap their day up to grab a late night meal or snack at Jo’s. Many of us visit Jo’s frequently, but as we chat with our friends we rarely question how the late night dining hall got its name. However, Jo’s late night Dining Hall is not randomly named. It is named after legendary professor Josiah Carberry, a professor of psychoceramics, which is the study of cracked pots.

Josiah Carberry also makes an everyday appearance in our lives because each time we log into our Brown accounts, the username jcarberr is listed in the space where we are supposed to enter our own usernames. Additionally, every Friday the 13th and every February 29th, people affiliated with the University are supposed to donate their loose change in order to buy books under the Carberry Fund.

2. The SciLi

The SciLi, or the Sciences Library, is fourteen stories tall, and it is one of four libraries at Brown. We often walk past the building without looking too closely at it, but while the building sometimes seems rather monotonous from the exterior, each of fourteen floors of the SciLi are actually color coded to correspond to the different levels on the pH scale.

3. Smitty B

Smith-Buonanno Hall, also known as Smitty B, is an academic building located on North Campus that you will likely have a class or a club meeting in at some point during your time at Brown. When you go a floor up from the ground level though, you may notice an indoor basketball court off to the side across from one of the larger classrooms in Smitty B. This is because Smitty B used to be the gym for Pembroke College students before it became a part of Brown, and while it has become a classroom space, it has still retained some of the elements that help preserve its history.