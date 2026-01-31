5 Fun Places to Check Out in Providence, RI for Prospective Brown Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first-year student at Brown University, I have found some great places to visit during my downtime, and I am continuing to discover new spots to explore with my friends. Brown’s location in the city of Providence allows its students to have access to several fun spots to visit in their free time. Here are a few places that you have easy access to right in Providence to cure your boredom:

1. Prospect Terrace

Sitting on the benches or going for a stroll around Prospect Terrace is a great way to get outside and soak in the gorgeous view of Providence. This is also a great place to have small gatherings with friends and family. One of my favorite memories at Prospect Terrace was a picnic that my friends and I had with all of our families when they were in town for Family Weekend.

2. Providence Place Mall

The Providence Place Mall is a great place for a casual hangout with the girls whether you are just looking to window shop, are trying to pick out gifts during the holidays or for birthdays, or are trying to catch a movie with friends. If you’re looking for a fun study break, Providence Place is a 20-minute walk from campus!

3. Thayer Street

Whether you are looking to shop, eat, or just hang out with your friends, Thayer Street has so much to offer. With a wide range of restaurants and coffee shops, Thayer is an easy and convenient stop to grab a quick meal outside of the dining halls. The best part is that no matter where you are on campus, Thayer is just a quick walk away!

4. WaterFire

WaterFire is an installation made up of over eighty sparkling bonfires is a “moving symbol of Providence’s renaissance,” and it typically runs during several dates during the months of May through December, with different dates being either “Full Lighting Dates,” “Basin and Partial Lightings,” or “Starts at Sunset Lightings” days. It is a major attraction for college students and community members alike, and you can feel the strong sense of community in Providence as everyone watches together.

5. RISD Museum

If you enjoy going to art museums, check out the collection at the RISD Museum. From Ancient Egyptian galleries to Contemporary art, this museum really has something for everyone, and there are always new exhibitions. The RISD museum is just a 15-minute walk from campus, and since Brown is a current member institution, entry is free for students with a valid Brown ID.