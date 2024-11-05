The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tips on maintaining long-distance friendships at university

Moving to university might mean that you are experiencing being away from your close friends for the first time. This can be daunting, especially after leaving school, where you most likely saw them daily. Fear not! These tips will help you maintain long-distance friendships during your time at university and will make the missing them part that much easier.

Tip 1: Use your phone!

Let’s be honest: you are likely using your phone a lot throughout the day. Sending your friends from home messages can be extremely comforting, especially because you know they are there to support you and are always a phone call away if you need anything- even just a short chit-chat. There are so many different ways to connect, using apps like Snapchat, Instagram, FaceTime or TikTok to update each other.

My best advice is to also understand that when you start your university experience, texting friends from far away might not be constant, maybe because you’re busy in a new setting or they are. Remember that everyone is trying to find their own feet in a new place, and knowing that you will see them soon is always a positive way to think about it, which leads me to tip number two.

Tip 2: Make the most of your weekends and reading weeks.

Whilst being at university, you will come to realise that there is a lot of time when you are not studying and don’t have contact hours. The weekends and reading weeks are perfect examples of this. Use these times to go visit your friends who may still be at home or visit them at their university. This can be really exciting! Not only do you get to see your friends but you can also experience a new place with them. Birthdays are also a great time for this. Invite your friends from out of Bristol to come visit and show them all the things you enjoy!

Tip 3: Make the most of your time at home.

It’s most likely that when you go home for the holiday breaks, whether that be Christmas or Easter, your friends will be returning as well. This is the time to properly catch up. It’s basically a full-term debrief, and it can be extremely fun to hear about what your friends have all been up to. Fall back into old habits, go visit the places you love together and try new activities whilst you’re at it. Enjoy this time with your friends and relax!

University is a time when you are meeting new people and making new friends, and I know that maintaining long-distance friendships from school and home can become harder. Hopefully, these tips provide you with some comfort and ideas on how to stay in contact with your friends whilst at university.