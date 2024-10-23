The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bristol chapter.

For most of us, the start of September signifies the start of autumn: getting cosy, going on walks, and drinking hot chocolate. However, for the reality TV obsessives among us, this September welcomed the introduction of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a new show on my reality TV roster. It is safe to say this show has taken social media by storm and, since a second season has just been announced, I thought I would break down my opinions on why this show has become an instant fan favourite, and why it should for certain be added to your watch list.

So, what’s it all about?

Okay, a quick synopsis for everyone. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows the members of ‘MomTok’- a group of young mums who all live in Utah and document their lives and Mormon lifestyle on TikTok. The show picks up in the aftermath of a then recent swinging scandal, exposed by one of the participants Taylor Frankie Paul. While none of the other members of the scandal are involved in the show, filming picks up when Taylor begins to try navigating her new-found reputation with the rest of Momtok, and let’s just say some of their reactions to her are icy at best.

The sheer alienness of it- who knew?

This show just reminded me how disparate American culture is, and as an avid viewer of ‘Real Housewives’, I thought I had it down, but experiencing Utah through these girls was somewhat of a culture shock for me. From the 2 litre sodas to the laughing gas when you get Botox- I had no idea how centred the landscape of Utah was on Mormonism. I was definitely ignorant to Mormon culture before this show, but honestly consider me now intrigued! Who said reality TV can’t be educational, right?

The group dynamics are… interesting

These girls have found themselves in the age-old dilemma of the friend group divide, and let’s be honest we can all say we’ve been there at one point or another. However, not many of us can put this divide down to how seriously we adhere to Mormon doctrine. Split between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Mormons, this group has a few conflicts of interest when it comes to drinking, relationships, and nights out with their friends. This is undeniably where a lot of the conflict originates from at the start of the series, as the girls figure out how they can be in each other’s lives when their ideas of Mormonism are sometimes worlds apart.

It is truly authentic reality TV

Compared to a lot of modern reality TV shows, the Mormon wives are willing to bring their true lives and issues to the cameras. Let’s just say no topic is off limits with these girls, as they consider how their sexuality, newfound roles as breadwinners, and friendships all intersect with their religion and traditional family set-up. This is such a breath of fresh air for the viewer, and while the authenticity may die down in season two (as it inevitably seems to with many reality shows) there is something about these girls that tells me that they are in it for the long haul.

Overall- I would give The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives an 8/10- it is deliciously binge-worthy, and you can even watch it with your friends who don’t like reality TV (if you can even consider those people your friends).